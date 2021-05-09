NBA Playoff Watch – The Miami Heat put the Boston Celtics on the eve of the play-in tournament





With the addition of play-in games to the 2021 NBA playoffs, the battle for seeding is wilder – and more important – than ever, with nearly every game on the track having significant implications for the postseason. Here’s a rundown of all of Saturday’s major games and what the results mean for the seedings, plus a look at what the play-in matchups would be if the season ended today: BOSTON – The Celtics hosted the Miami Heat on Sunday afternoon in a game that would go a long way in determining which of these two teams would have a chance to make it to the 4-5 series in the Eastern Conference playoff photo, and in which direction a performing in the NBA’s first-ever play-in tournament. It didn’t take long to figure out which way things would go. Brian Babineau / Getty Images The Heat jumped out to an early two-figure lead and never looked back, leading wire-to-wire in a 130-124 win here at TD Garden. Miami, which led 26 at halftime, is now level with the Atlanta Hawks for fifth in the east, with the Heat in seventh place two games ahead of the Celtics with four games to play. Miami and Boston will play here again on Tuesday-evening in a truly massive game, with the winner taking the tiebreaker – and if Miami wins, he pretty much guarantees Boston will participate in the play-in tournament. If Boston were to lose on Tuesday, both Miami and Atlanta would own the tiebreaker and be at least two games in the loss column with three to play, leaving only a complete collapse by the New York Knicks, Boston’s regular season finale one week from Sunday, as a possible way out of the play-in for the Celtics. 2 Related As it stands, Sunday’s loss left Boston, according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, with an 81 percent chance of entering the play-in tournament. However, the race for places 4-6 in the east will be complex. New York is half a game ahead of Miami and Atlanta in the East standings and starts their game on Sunday afternoon with the Clippers. The proximity to the rankings is matched by the split of tiebreaker scenarios between the three teams, as New York has the tiebreaker lead over Miami, Atlanta has the tiebreaker access over New York, and Miami has the tiebreaker half over New York. And while avoiding the play-in will be of immediate concern for all three teams, they would also like to get into a 4-5 series and avoid having to play the Milwaukee Bucks or Brooklyn Nets in the first round – just commitment to what should be a hectic last few days of the regular season. – Tim Bontemps

