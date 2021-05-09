Everything you need to know about The Hundred: Cricket’s latest experiment





Cricket has come a long way since its inception in 1877. At the time, the game was much simpler with only one format being played, that too without any time limitation. But in a short time, the game has evolved and shorter versions have come to the fore. After One-day International cricket was introduced in the early 1970s, the game took on a new look about four decades later, when T20 cricket was born. Over the past decade, another shorter format of the game has been introduced in the form of T10 cricket, a match of 10 overs per side. The latest addition to the sport is England-invented The Hundred, a game with 100 balls per side, a format that falls between T20 and T10 cricket. You, with your family. Or maybe your friends. Edge of your chair action. That atmosphere. World-class talent. It’s coming and we’re excited. pic.twitter.com/pmVffurd92 The Hundred (@thehundred) April 25, 2021 The tournament is organized by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and will take place for the first time in the summer of 2021, after being delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament will give equal recognition to both men and women, with nearly all matches taking place on the same day as back-to-back double-headers at the same venue. Basic rules Each side plays 100 balls each, with the one who scores the highest number of runs being the winner. The fielding side will change ends after 10 balls, and the bowler will throw either five or 10 consecutive balls, according to the decision of the team captain. The maximum a bowler can bowl in one game is 20 balls. Power play and timeout There is a power play of 25 balls for each team, where two fielders are allowed outside the 30 meter circle. Each bowling game may take a strategic time-out break of up to two and a half minutes, so that they can determine their strategy among themselves and with the coach about the tactics of the upcoming game. Scoreboard Tournament leaderboards can be stripped of all information except the total number of wickets and balls remaining, as the format is designed to make games shorter, more engaging, and easier to understand for new audiences. The format in a nutshell: 100 balls per innings. A change of ends after 10 balls. Bowlers throw five or ten consecutive balls. Each bowler can throw a maximum of 20 balls per game. Each bowling game is given a strategic time-out of no more than two and a half minutes. A power play start of 25 balls for each team. Two fielders are allowed outside the initial 30 yard circle during the power play. A simplified scoreboard is proposed.







