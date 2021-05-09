Nova Scotia Hockey Diversity Task Force Publishes Anti-Discrimination Report

It will be released on Wednesday with 9 recommendations for the organization after a new survey reveals many Canadians are concerned about discrimination in hockey culture

After a new national survey found that many Canadians are concerned about discrimination in hockey culture, a Hockey Nova Scotia task force is publishing a series of recommendations to help the organization counter the problems.

The Angus Reid Institute research, published May 5, shows that many Canadians see a problem with misogyny, racism and inclusion in hockey culture.

With misogyny, 29 percent of respondents said it was a serious problem, while 23 percent said it was a minor one.

Regarding racism, 29 percent of respondents said it was a serious problem in hockey, while 21 percent said it was a problem, but only a minor one.

“I dare say I was not surprised,” said Dean Smith, chair of the Nova Scotia Diversity and Inclusion Task Force Hockey. “I think any player of color or coach of color has been well acquainted with those statistics for quite some time.”

Fifty-eight percent of respondents who said misogyny was a problem said the problem remained the same, while 11 percent said it got worse.

Fifty-six percent of respondents who said racism was a problem in hockey said the problem remained the same; 10 percent said it got worse.

Smith told The Rick Howe Show in NEWS 95.7 that Hockey Nova Scotia’s Diversity and Inclusion Task Force also conducted a province-wide study focusing on race and discrimination.

“The silver lining is that the majority of Nova Scotians believe that discrimination and racism have no place in the game,” he said. “So there is also an optimistic side to it.”

On May 12, Hockey Nova Scotia’s Diversity and Inclusion Task Force will release a public report. That report will share nine recommendations for Hockey Nova Scotia’s board of directors to make the sport more diverse and welcoming to all.

Smith, who is also an attorney and underage hockey coach with the Chebucto Minor Hockey Association, said hockey itself as a sport is not racist or discriminatory.

“I think there is a culture that has emerged in the game that allows these unsavory parts of history to continue,” he said. “I know it’s a disease that won’t heal itself, so I think it takes really proactive, long-term action to tackle it.”

One thing that he says is needed are training modules related to anti-black racism, anti-discrimination and anti-misogyny.

He said everyone involved in hockey, especially at the coach level, must take a course of “respect in sports” to participate.

“I think the demographics and the facts about the demographics tell the story,” he said. “That the game will grow by accessing traditionally under-represented communities to play the game.”

Some programs that Hockey Nova Scotia supports are aimed at reaching those underrepresented communities.

Those programs include the Black Youth Ice Hockey Program, the Female Indigenous Hockey Program, and a program aimed at introducing the sport to newcomers to Canada.

Each program has helped youth from underrepresented communities play hockey, but more work is needed.

Smith said that real “action” is something that matters.

“We need to figure out how to take those programs to the next step so that we can see the numbers change in the minor hockey, building diversity into the game,” he said.

And to Smith, it seems like Hockey is listening to Nova Scotia.

“We recommended early on in our process that we should create a permanent seat at the board of directors table dedicated to diversity and inclusion so that we can raise and defend these issues. The board has unanimously adopted it, ”he said. “We also recommended the creation of a business entity, the future of the hockey lab that will be able to develop programs and initiatives that tackle racism and discrimination in the game by trial and error. And that motion was passed unanimously.

“I think Hockey Nova Scotia gets it, and I think they are doing this for the long haul.”