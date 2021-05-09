any venue hosting this year’s Games





Hosting: swimming, artistic swimming, diving

Capacity: 15,000

The last of the eight newly built sites to be completed in February 2020 will include the competition pool, a sub pool (used for warm-ups) and a diving pool. It is located in the Tatsumi-no-Mori Seaside Park, within walking distance of the ancient spiritual home of Japanese swimming, the Tatsumi International Swimming Center. The length and width of the state-of-the-art main pool are adjustable, the water temperature is maintained by an eco-friendly geothermal heating device, and the ceiling’s design is inspired by origami, the Japanese papercraft. Tatsumi water polo center Hosting: Water polo

Capacity: 4,700

This iconic venue was designed in 1990 to serve as the premier swimming and other water sports facility in the Tokyo area. Will organize water polo in 2020. Sapporo Odori Park Hosting: Athletics (marathon, running)

The marathon and race walking events take place in Sapporo, 800 kilometers from the Japanese capital, due to the fear of extreme heat. Located in the center of Sapporo City, the park is about 1.5 km long. The Sapporo TV Tower, Sapporo Station and Hokkaido University’s Sapporo Campus are among the landmarks that will be passed along the planned route. Makuhari Messe Hall Hosting: Wrestling, Taekwondo, Fencing

Capacity: 10,000, 10,000, 8,000

Located in the east of the Tokyo Bay Zone, this large-scale convention center covers some 210,000 square meters and consists of three main zones: the International Exhibition Hall, the International Conference Hall and the Makuhari Event Hall. Tsurigasaki surf beach Hosting: surfing

Capacity: 6,000

Located about 40 miles east of Tokyo in the city of Ichinomiya, in Chiba prefecture, the location was chosen for its consistency in surfing conditions. It is the training ground for most of the top Japanese professionals and could provide some of the Games’ most scenic moments. Saitama Super Arena Hosting: basketball

Capacity: 21,000

Located in Saitama City, the arena is one of Japan’s largest multipurpose venues, hosting sports competitions, concerts, conferences and many other events. Opened in 2000, it features a moving block system that can be used to tailor the arena space to the scale of individual events and specific event requirements. Gradually become known as one of the ‘sacred grounds’ of basketball in the country. Asaka shooting range Hosting: shoot

Capacity: 3,000

After organizing the shooting competitions at the 1964 Games in Tokyo, the action returns in 2020, albeit with an Olympic-level temporary facility. Located about 30 km from the National Stadium, the site normally serves as the base for the Japanese Military Parade and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and is also the headquarters of the Eastern Army. Kasumigaseki Country Club Hosting: Golf

Capacity: 25,000

Spanning the leafy MusashinoHills, the club is located in Kawagoe City, Saitama prefecture, and has a history spanning more than 80 years. It is one of Japan’s oldest and most revered golf clubs. Due to the extreme heat in late July and early August, players should expect slightly slower green speeds along with thick Zoysia grass that’s rough on the par 71 course. Enoshima Yacht Harbor Hosting: sailing

Capacity: 3,600

Located in the city of Fujisawa, in Kanagawa prefecture, the harbor was built for use during the 1964 Games, making it yet another 1964 Olympic venue. Thevenue is Japan’s very first port to host water sports competitions. Izu Velodrome

