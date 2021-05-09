Bryson DeChambeau ends in tie for ninth place in the Wells Fargo Championship after a switch





CHARLOTTE, NC – Making the most of his weekend adventure, Bryson DeChambeau returned from his home in Dallas early Saturday morning after thinking he missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship to shoot a pair of 68s and tied for the ninth, six shots back to winner Rory McIlroy. DeChambeau, who is in fifth place in the world rankings, joked on Saturday that it was a costly mistake to have traveled home after round two and then have to return to his private travel offer with Netjets. No worries. With his finish Sunday, DeChambeau will earn $ 228,825, an amount he said would cover the bill. “That will certainly happen,” said DeChambeau after finishing at 280, 4 under par. “But it was more for me. The price wasn’t really something I was concerned about. I wanted Wells Fargo and Quail Hollow and the guys who organized this tournament and donated so much to good causes do not disappoint. “I mean, that’s one of the things I want to support. And fans here didn’t want to let them down. That’s something that’s super important to me in growing the game. I would definitely make that release twice, twice as much. high. for me to come back here to do that again. “

1 Related DeChambeau said on Saturday that he briefly considered withdrawing Friday night after returning home and learned that his score of 144.2 above par had made it to 36 holes. He left because he was around 90th when he finished and thought he had no chance. As it turned out, DeChambeau finished in a draw for 64th, 8 shots behind the 36-hole leaders. ‘It was worth it. No doubt it was worth it, ”he said on Sunday. ‘I hoped to do that this weekend when I was on that plane at 2:45 am [Saturday]. Yes, I wanted to make it worthwhile. I didn’t want to come out here and finish 60-whatever, almost last. Even then, they are still FedEx Cup points, they are still points in the world rankings. I was happy to come back and be done. Hopefully I will get into the top 10 and keep rising in the world rankings. “The goal is of course to be No. 1, and I want to be in the Olympics, so we’ll keep going in the right direction. When I’m driving next week I like that golf course and hopefully I can play well out there. “ DeChambeau is scheduled to play in this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson, followed by the PGA Championship a week later.

