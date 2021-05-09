Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions: Mon Repos Stars vs Soufriere Sulphir, St. Lucia T10 2021:





The 22nd game of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 will take place between Mon Repos Stars and Soufriere Sulphir at Daren Sammy cricket ground, St. Lucia. LIVE – Mon Repos Stars vs Soufriere Sulphir – Match 22 Current form Mon Repos Stars: Mon Repos Stars lost their last game against Choiseul Clay Pots by 8 wickets.

First up, Mon Repos Stars hit a massive 118 for 4 in 10 overs. Craig Emmanuel hit brilliantly for his 29 of 16 deliveries. Sadrack Descartes and Hazel Charlery teamed up again to give their team a boost in the death overs. They attached a partnership of 54 runs for the 5th wicket. In the chase of 118, Choiseul Clay Pots took an aggressive approach. They collected 20 runs from the first over and announced their intention to the opposition. Junior Henry made 32 from 20 balls while Audy Alexander scored 38 in 24 balls. After the opening partnership was broken, it was the pair or Vince Smith and Jason Simon who hit the bowlers all over the park and won the game for their team by 8 wickets. Current form Soufriere Sulphir: Soufriere Sulphir won their last game against Gros Islet Cannon Blasters by 7 wickets. Bowling first, Soufriere Sulphir limited the Blasters to 89 for 7 in 10 overs. Captain Kimani Melius was fired for a duck and the middle order just couldn’t fire. Lee Solomon gave some life to the game by hitting 2 consecutive sixes, but he also fell in the same over. Dornan Edward played a nifty 18-run cameo to take his team to a respectable total. Soufriere Sulphir couldn’t get off to a perfect start as they lost Julian Sylvester early on. After his dismissal, Tennacy Hippoltye and Bradely Tisson sewed a partnership of 60 runs for the 2nd wicket to almost seal the game in their team’s favor. Tisson in particular hit the ball clean from the start. He scored 39 from 25 balls. In the end, Soufriere Sulphir chased the total comfortably with 7 wickets in hand. Let’s take a look at the squads: Mon Repos Stars: Christian Charlery (c), Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward, Kevin Augustin, Evanus Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel Soufriere Sulfur City Stars: Ashley Hippolyte, Keither Prospere, Denver Didier, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Kervell Prospere, Jervan Charles, Quint Mesmain, Shanii Mesmain (c), Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Tenncay Hippolyte (wk) Julian Sylvester (wk) Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions * – PrePlay Who wins the toss? – Soufriere Sulphir Who will win? Soufriere Sulphir Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Craig Emmanuel (Mon Repos Stars), Julian Sylvester (Soufriere Sulphir) Top Bowler (Wickets Taken) – Kevin Augustin (Mon Repos Stars), Xytus Emmanuel (Soufriere Sulphir) Most Sixes – Craig Emmanuel (Mon Repos Stars), Julian Sylvester (Soufriere Sulphir) Player of the Match – Julian Sylvester (Soufriere Sulphir) Team to Score First Hitter – Soufriere Sulphir 110+, Mon Repos Stars 100+ Match Handicap: Soufriere Sulphir LIVE STREAMING St. Lucia Blast T10 Series 2021: bet365 live cricket streaming page that allows you to watch live cricket. (BeGambleAware 18+) Live Cricket Streaming from bet365 requires a funded account or that customers have placed a bet within the last 24 hours. Geographic restrictions apply * Please note these predictions are subject to change closer to the start of the match once final starting teams have been announced and we will be using ‘In-Play’ features, so stay tuned. © Cricket World 2021

