Spring fling with football productive if incomplete for TSU, Prairie View





The scheduled six-game football season in 2021 did not go exactly as hoped for Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M. COVID-19 issues came into play and affected the ability of both programs to maintain continuity.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has opted out of a traditional fall season in 2020 with the goal of playing six SWAC games in the spring. It didn’t work out like that. TSU only received two games. Prairie View managed to play three.

“Our boys worked extremely hard in the fall to prepare for the spring football season, and it just didn’t work out the way we would have liked,” said Tigers coach Clarence McKinney. ‘It’s disappointing. You prepare for a game, and you go through this week of prep and game planning, and you spend these hours, and guys do hard work to learn the game plan, and coaches have worked hard to teach it, and then you come find out on Thursday or Friday before that match that you will not have a match. “It takes a mental toll. But for us it was ready for the next. We continued to prepare every week. “ More coverage for college sports from TXSN TSU lost both games that were played in the spring. It came up short at Prairie View 20-19, then suffered a 51-23 home loss against Southern. Prairie View finished 2-1. “I cannot coach on a negative spin. I have to find a positive point, ”said Panthers coach Eric Dooley. “We have a winning season. Wasn’t the season we hoped for. We’ve played a few games, we’ve gained experience, we’re healthy, we’re grateful. “ Not all was lost. The Tigers and Panthers accomplished a lot in the spring, even if it wasn’t all in competition conditions. “We definitely had a good spring ball,” said McKinney. “We felt that we had come out of a much better team from the spring. Our guys understand the schemes better than before, and a big part of it is that the whole team will be mostly intact and we don’t have to start from scratch. “ TSU and Prairie View open their respective fall 2021 football seasons against each other on Sept. 4 at BBVA Stadium for the Labor Day Classic. TSU will also play Baylor and Rice in football for the first time in the fall. As things developed, the Tigers and Panthers were able to spread their spring football. In reality, both programs got the spring soccer practice with the addition of a few real matches. Dooley appreciates that the Panthers actually play three competitive games. “I’m grateful for those we have been able to come in. It meant a lot to us, and it really gave us a lot of experience,” said Dooley. “We had something to challenge ourselves. “We had the chance to distribute it, but we got better luck; we played three games on Saturday. We’re not burned out, we’re healthy, so (spring) worked well for us. To have a great spring and to get the chance to give guys experience I thought it was a plus. “ TSU also got more herbs. The Tigers, who will sign up for the start of fall practice on August 4, will build their fall 2021 season around the defensive end of Michael Badejo, a second-team All-SWAC roster in the spring; center Nathaniel Hines, who has moved from left armor; and freshman quarterback Jalen Brown, who made his first start against Southern, passing for 281 yards. Quarterback Devin Williams has been transferred. Alcorn State grad transfer Thaddeus Peyton remains in the quarterback mix. When walking back, LaDarius Owens, Jacorey Howard and Dominic Franklin will compete. Outside receiver Ke’Lenn Davis and receiver Jonathan Giles are talented. Tight end Osby Mitchell III came strong in the spring. Demontario Anderson plays the end opposite Badejo. Other returning defensive starters for TSU include the tackle Viramontes Pippens, linebackers Julian Marcantel, a former All-SWAC pick, and Tarik Cooper, and, in the secondary, Isaiah Hamilton, Josh Murray, Marquis Walker and Matt Williams. For Prairie View, sophomore quarterback Trazon Connley showed toughness and a will to win in the shortened campaign in a short period of time. The Panthers, who were second in the SWAC in passing, are eager to show improvement in the run game for the fall. Danny Garza is a goalkeeper on the offensive line. The line of defense is the main strength of the Panthers. Jason Dumas is a two-time All-SWAC pick, and Troy James also excels in the interior. Linebacker Storey Jackson made All-SWAC and led the FCS in tackles per game (16.7). Cornerback Logan Jackson is healthy after shoulder surgery. “The biggest positive is that we’ve left spring and everyone will be going to fall camp healthy,” said Dooley. “Most importantly, we have grown as a team. “Many boys came into their own and played exciting and good football. I like where we are going. Now we’re ready to go back to the way football was in the past, with a full season coming in the fall. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos