Green Wave Boys are a win away from the state tennis finals | Prep Sports

After a tight win against Dutch Fork, Summerville defeated Socastee 6-0 to advance to the semi-finals of the Class AAAAA Boys Tennis playoffs.

The Green Wave (18-3) traveled to Socastee on May 6 for the second round of the state playoffs, swept the Braves to earn a spot in the Lower State Championship game. Summerville will host Wando May 11 at Doty Park in the semifinals for the chance to advance to the 5A state title match scheduled for May 15 at 10:00 am at the Florence Tennis Center.

We’re so excited to be where we are now, but the entire bus ride home was the focus on what’s to come, said Summerville coach Jesse Gladis. We’ve got our hands full, but if we keep playing the way we’ve been, we can give (everyone) a great match.

The toughest game came on the No. 5 Singles field, where Summerville eighth grader Andrew Waddill fought Socastee senior Will Griffin. Knowing it could be his last game in high school, the senior fought to the end before falling into a tiebreaker.

Andrew played an incredible game, Gladis said. He started off a bit shaky, but towards the end of the first set he sat down and finished strong. He forced mistakes and closed points with powerful strokes. I was incredibly impressed with the confidence of the youngsters in the tiebreaker.

Summerville opened the playoffs by hosting Dutch Fork in an exciting game from May 5-6. In the middle of the game, a storm blew, making it a two-day affair.

Summerville was down three lanes, but rallied for a 4-3 victory.

These guys have heart and soul, Gladis said. I know that’s kind of a cliche to say, but they work hard. We kept pushing and once we started to gain some confidence and momentum it was over for them.

Sam Dimuzio won the No. 1 Singles match 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (5). Edward Naval won the No. 3 Singles Court 6-1, 7-6 (4) and Rahi Gajjar won the No. 4 Singles match 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (6).

That left everything in the number 1 doubles match between the Green Wave team of Dimuzio and Naval and the Dutch Fork team of Will Taylor and Sebastian Bakker. In a back-and-forth affair, Summerville triumphed 6-1, 1-6, 1-0 (6).

After that second set, we knew we had to give everything we have, Dimuzio said. It really came down to just taking our pictures. We’ve played better and better as the season has progressed. This is our biggest race of the year so it’s great to finish it like we did. Hopefully we can keep this going.

It was the fifth job to be won in a tiebreaker, which Gladis said was an appropriate way to end the match.

Naval and Dimuzio would not be denied, he said. They played more aggressive again, closed net points and just played smart cross-court doubles. They were confident in what they could do best and were executed. Matches like these are why we play the sport and why we play team tennis. The boys never gave up, pumped each other up, and winning or losing had a blast.

Making the wins so much better is that in the spring of 2018, Socastee was the team that eliminated Summerville from the playoffs and in 2019 it was Dutch Fork that eliminated Summerville.

May 6 Tennis results boys

Summerville Green Wave 6, Socastee Braves 0

Singles:

1. Sam Dimuzio def. Round Chan 6-2, 6-3

William Wimberly def. Arav Patel 6-4, 6-3

3. Edward Naval def. Alan Lucas 6-1, 6-0

4. Rahi Gajjar def. Sawyer Osborne 6-2, 6-0

Andrew Waddill def. Will Griffin 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (8)

Double:

1 Didn’t play

2. Spicer Pagan / Sebastian Key def. Parachuti and Douglas 8-3