Sports
Baseball brought down by Nebraska – Rutgers University Athletics
“We drove at a high level all year round,” says head coach Steve Owens said. “We got a solid start from Brent today, his defense let him down from the start. Still it was a 3-1 game before the rain stoppage in the sixth. From then on we didn’t make any pitches, beware of baseball and did not compete. This is not a point in the season when we could play such a game. Yesterday I was happy with how we did, even if it didn’t go our way, but today was the first time I did it. team throughout the year that we had not done anything right, and most importantly, we were not competing at the level that we can. There are 11 more games to try and put us in a good position to see how they react tomorrow. “
After a 39-minute rain delay, Nebraska scored 12 runs in the last four innings.
Brent Teller threw five innings with two earned runs allowed before charging two inherited runners. Tevin Murray embossed a scoreless frame.
Offensive, Chris Brito was 3-for-4 with a hit by pitch and reached base four times in his fourth game this season, in which he gave up three or more hits. Andy Axelson and Kevin Welsh both made a few hits while Evan Sleight shot his fourth homer. Sam Owens on board three times on an RBI-single, hit by pitch and walk. RU has scored at least 10 hits in all four games compared to the Cornhuskers in 2021.
Luke Roskam drove six points for Nebraska. Chance Hroch earned the victory with three points against in 5.2 innings.
- T3 | Roskam hit a two-run, ground-rule double to put Nebraska on top. A third run was scored on an unsuccessful pick-off attempt.
- B5 | Owens led off with a hit by pitch, moved to third base on an one-out double by Mike Nyisztor and scored on an RBI groundout by Richie Schiekofer.
- T6 | A wild pitch enabled the Cornhuskers to score one and Roskam followed with a grand slam to make it 8-1.
- B6 | After Welsh singled with two outs and put two on board, Owens and Axelson hit a back-to-back RBI-singles to narrow the deficit to 8-3.
- T8 | Cam Chick hit an RBI infield single for NOW.
- T9 | The Cornhuskers placed six runs on four hits.
- B9 | Sleight then crushed a two-run shot Victor Valderrama collected a pinch hit single.
The Scarlet Knights will face Nebraska for the fifth time on Monday at 11 a.m. The game will be streamed on Big Ten Network + and can be heard on WRSU 88.7-FM.
Bainton Field Pod
Friday: Indiana 8, Rutgers 3
Saturday: Indiana5, Rutgers 3 (11)
Saturday: Nebraska 7, Indiana 6
Sunday: Indiana 4, Nebraska 2
Sunday: Nebraska 15, Rutgers 5
Monday (11 a.m.): Rutgers vs. Nebraska
