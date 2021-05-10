Rockford IceHogs fall into the wild as the hockey season draws to a close





ROCKFORD The Rockford IceHogs won’t end on a hot streak at home; instead, they will try to rectify the ship. For the first time in 422 days, TheHogs drove home a triple winning streak for the first time in 422 days, including the final home game, a 3-2 win over the Griffins on May 1. But on Sunday, Rockford (10-17-1-0) played for another select group of season ticket holders and hit the post twice, but never found the back of the net. “You could tell we were getting a little frustrated,” said Hogs head coach Derek King. “It was only one of those evenings when the transgression wasn’t there.” More:AHL makes it official: no playoff hockey for Rockford IceHogs this year The two teams kicked off their biweekly Mother’s Day weekends in Iowa (38-18-4-4) on Friday, with the Wild taking a 6-1 victory. Forward Mitch Fossiers scored the only goal for the Hogs. But that was one more than they had collected on Sunday. The Hogs fired 35 shots on target, four more than in Iowa. Rockford goalkeeper Matt Tomkins was sharp, but two one-timers slipped by, and that was the difference. “Sometimes things just don’t go your way,” said attacker Garrett Mitchell. Mitchell was in one of two fights on Sunday, leading the team four fights per season. “We had a few leftovers and played a pretty good game. But we will have bumps in the road.” The Hogs now open a series of three games that will end the season against the Chicago Wolves at 2:00 PM Monday at Hoffman Estates. The two teams will return to Rockford for the Hogs home final at 6 PM on Friday, before closing the season at 7 PM on Saturday at Hoffman Estates. More:Rockford IceHogs to allow limited fans for the last 3 home games Another NHL debut Defender Alec Regula became the 130th IceHogs player to play in the National Hockey League and the 99th to move from Rockford to the Chicago Blackhawks when he made his NHL debut against the Hurricanes on Thursday. Regula scored four points (three goals, one assist) in 16 games with the Hogs during his rookie season this year. With his NHL debut, Regula joins forwards MacKenzie Entwistle, Phillip Kurashev and Reese Johnson, defender Wyatt Kalynuk and goalkeeper Kevin Lankinen as Hogs’ alums to make their NHL debut this season. Entwistle also scored his first NHL goal for the Hawks on Sunday. Jay Taft: [email protected]; @JayTaft







