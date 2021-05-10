Zverev beats Berrettini to win his 2nd Madrid Open title





MADRID: Aryna Sabalenka is happy she has changed her mind about playing at the Madrid Open.

Two weeks after she nearly pulled out of the tournament due to a muscle injury, Sabalenka was on center court on Saturday with the winner’s trophy in her hands.

Sabalenka defeated Ash Barty 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 for her 10th WTA title and first on clay.

In the men’s final on Sunday, 2018 champion Alexander Zverev will take on eighth-seeded Matteo Berrettini.

Sabalenkas’ victory, which comes two weeks after she was injured in a loss to Barty in the final in Stuttgart, will take the Belarusian player to fourth place in the world next week.

To be honest I was injured after the final in Stuttgart, I couldn’t even move, I really wanted to withdraw from this, she said. And I don’t know how, but my team … the recovery was really good. In four days they made me feel much better. Somehow I am standing here as the champion of this tournament.

Sabalenka injured an adductor in the three-set loss in Germany against Barty, who had already won her three finals this year.

It was Sabalenka’s second title this year after winning the season opener in Abu Dhabi. She also lost to Barty in the Miami quarter-finals.

In the men’s semi-finals, Zverev followed his win over Rafael Nadal with a win over Dominic Thiem to reach another Madrid Open final. He will compete against Berrettini, the number 10, who defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4.

No. 6 Zverev defeated No. 4 Thiem 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final again after beating Thiem for the 2018 title. He will try to take his second title this year after triumphing in Acapulco in March.

Zverev broke Thiems’ serve once in the first set and twice in the second at the Magic Box center court.

The German has yet to drop another set, also against Nadal in Friday’s quarter-finals.

They are probably the two clay gardeners that come to mind right now when you think of Roland Garros and the greatest chances of winning, Zverev said of Nadal and Thiem. Rafa is the favorite anyway. Probably second Novak (Djokovic), Dominic a good third. It has been a good week for me so far. The job is not done yet.

Berrettini didn’t face a breaking point when he defeated Ruud to return to a final after beating Belgrade two weeks ago. He will try to win his first Masters 1000 final.

Today’s key was to put pressure on his storage, Berrettini said. I was always trying to gain momentum and even attack his first serve. I know he likes to have time running around on the forehand. I have tried to do that. It worked out pretty well.

Thiem played in his first tournament since March after consecutive defeats in Dubai and Doha. He has struggled especially since winning the US Open for his first grand slam title.

Overall, I’m super happy with the week, Thiem said. I never expected to play in the semifinals, to play a player like him in the semifinals. Can’t complain about anything. There are of course many things that can be improved.

In the women’s doubles final, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, defeated Gabriela Dabrowski from Canada and Demi Schuurs from France 6-4, 6-3.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos