With a gallery nearby, Rory McIlroy found Rory McIlroy

CHARLOTTE, NC – In the pandemic world of golf, golf without spectators often felt like a beach with no sun.

For Rory McIlroy, the return of living, breathing souls along the ropes, behind tee boxes and surrounding greens – increasing slowly but week after week – was perhaps as important as solving the problems in his game.

Some of them persist, but the doubts about winning don’t.

McIlroy got a boost from what was anecdotally the highest number of spectators to attend a PGA Tour event since the return of golf nearly a year ago, McIlroy overcame a shaky final hole in Quail Hollow to earn his first title in nearly 18 months.

It was his third win at the Wells Fargo Championship – where he took his first PGA Tour win in 2010 – and 19th of his PGA Tour career. And it may have come with the greatest exhalation and the most relief.

“It’s never easy,” McIlroy, 32, said afterwards. “It felt like a long time since that victory in China. The world is a different place than it used to be.

“And a lot has changed for me. I am a father now, and it is special to break through the drought and win here again.”

McIlroy was on the brink of tears afterward, and that says something to a man who never seemed that far away, yet had become quite confused since hitting the number 1 in the world in early 2020.

That was pre-pandemic. McIlroy was the first to admit he hasn’t been the same since returning from a 13-week shutdown last year. He remained # 1 when golf resumed but dropped all the way to 15th this week – his lowest place on the official world rankings since 2009. He is now in seventh place.

“It’s great to be playing for these people again,” said McIlroy. “When we came back from the pandemic [break], I thought I would enjoy the peace and quiet a bit. But I learned I needed this. I feed on the energy so much. The crowd has been great all week. I really think they helped me. ”

While shooting rounds 72-66-68-68 to defeat Abraham Ancer with one strike and Victor Hovland and Keith Mitchell with two, Mcllroy didn’t do it in a conventional way.

McIlroy’s strength has always been the driving force, and there is still work to be done in that area. He spoke earlier this week about trying to deal with a consistent left-to-right fade off the tee – one that instead often saw him hook the ball in the rough.

The four-time major champion hit just 3 of the 14 fairways on Sunday and only 19 of the 56 for the week. And no miss was more poignant than the one on the 18th hole, where he hooked his tee shot into a hill and almost saw him kick into the water.

McIlroy determined the ball was unplayable, took a penalty drop and then hit an iron 8 from 196 yards off the green. It led to his only ogre of the day. Still, two putts were enough for a satisfying victory.

His latest win was at the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions in China, part of a run in which he finished in the top-5 in seven consecutive tournaments via the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020.

That happened to be the last tournament before the end of the pandemic. When McIlroy returned, he only placed three top 10s for the rest of the year and never had a serious twist.

This year, after a promising start in Abu Dhabi where he finished third, it was more of the same. He missed the cut at the Players Championship and Masters and didn’t make it to the weekend of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

“Rory is a high energy man who needs the energy that crowds bring,” said friend Graeme McDowell. “And I think he missed that. This has been a strange time for everyone.”



For the Masters, McIlroy also brought new eyes. Veteran coach Pete Cowen came in, who has worked with a variety of players including Henrik Stenson, Brooks Koepka, McDowell, Woodland and Padraig Harrington.

“Ferraris need maintenance,” said Cowen. ‘Great art needs to be cleaned up. Great time pieces need to be thrilled. (There wasn’t) long wrong (with McIlroy). “

Although McIlroy’s driving accuracy was poor, he was second in the field in strokes from tee to green and 10th in strokes approaching the green. He hit 14 of the 18 greens in the regular Sunday and 54 of 72 for the week, both exceptional figures.

And he drew well. Often the aspect that holds back McIlroy, his putting was good enough to finish third in the field. He had 29 putts in each round.

“I’ve been following Rory’s career since he was 15 and dominated the Irish amateur scene and where he was and where he is now … all professional golfers, all of us, ebb and flow in and out of shape,” said Paul McGinley of Ireland, the captained the 2014 European Ryder Cup. “It doesn’t matter who it is – Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods. And it happened to Rory. Just 17 months ago, he was on his way to No. 1 after winning the FedEx [Cup].

“He’s an inspiring player. Where does it come from? Sometimes it’s because of a drop in the world rankings. Or maybe a new put idea. Or a different ball flight. All those things create a wave of shape.”

As it turns out, McIlroy’s motivation is simply derived from the noise outside the ropes.

“I’m definitely glad the crowds were back, and I’m glad I got the job done today in such an atmosphere,” he said. weekend again. ”

Next up is the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island, where McIlroy won by eight strokes for the second of his four major titles in 2012. That’s been a lifetime in golf terms, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to go back to a place of previous success.

More importantly, he enters the major championship with recent success.

“It’s certainly great timing,” he said. “This is clearly a huge boost of confidence knowing that my game is closer than it has been. I will be able to poke holes in everything I have done today, it is certainly far from perfect, but this is a confirmation that I am on the on the right track. ”