



Columbus, Ohio The ceremonies for the start of spring in the state of Ohio returned to Ohio Stadium for the first time in two years on Sunday, May 9, and among the 12,345 degrees bestowed were 10 members or former members of the football program of the United States. state of Ohio. In fact, there were two in-person commencement ceremonies presided over by Kristina M. Johnson, the president of the state of Ohio, at 11:00 am and 3:00 pm. Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, provided opening comments virtually. Your party comes after a year that was extraordinary anyway, Dimon said. We have experienced a global pandemic, a global recession, unprecedented government action, turbulent elections and deeply felt social and racial injustice. You have all been affected by COVID-19 in different ways. Your future looks bright, but as you get older, it is inevitable that you will go through hard times and failures both personally and professionally. We all do. How you deal with failure is perhaps the most important thing to know if you succeed. Current members of the team that graduated on Sunday include Demario McCall (sports industry), Bradley Robinson (human development and family science), Mitch Rossi (finance), and Ellijah Gardiner (human development and family science). Bradley Roby is also graduating through the Department of Athletics Degree Completion Program (DCP), which is in his third season with the Houston Texans and his eighth in the National Football League after passing through Denver in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft drawn up. Roby’s degree is in communications. He is the 93rd footballer to graduate through the DCP and more than 220 former student athletes have now graduated through the program. In addition to the two smaller ceremonies, the university is set to promote a number of changes at the starta safe and healthy experience, including digital ticket sales and up to two guests to accompany each graduate. All attendees were required to wear masks in all areas of campus, inside and out, and throughout the inaugural ceremony. 2021 Ohio State Spring Commencement of Graduates Football OL Gavin Cupp Masters in Kinesiology

WR Ellijah Gardiner Human development and family sciences

DT Zaid Hamdan Criminology

CB Demario McCall Sports Industry

LS Bradley Robinson Human Development and Family Sciences

CB Bradley Roby Communications

TE Mitch Rossi Finance

LB Ben Schmiesing Finance

LB Trayvon Wilburn Family resource management

OT Max Wray communication #GoBuckeyes

