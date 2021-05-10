Tackers start strong but cannot end against Jacksonville





JACKSONVILLE, FLA – Sunday’s game at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena started just the way the Wheeling Nailers wanted, as they jumped to a 3-0 lead. The rest of the day wasn’t ideal, though, as the Jacksonville Icemen rallied for six unanswered goals to take a 6-3 win on their home ice. The violations picked up where they left off the night before, as five pucks went into the nets in the first period. Wheeling caught fire and put on the first three. Nick Rivera was first on the board when he was diverted in a perfect hit pass by Patrick McNally at the top of the crease. Patrick Watling’s red-hot weekend was responsible for goal two when he drove a stretch pass from Austin Fyten into the hand and drove away from the snipe. Jesse Lees was next as he drove to the center of the ice and then deposited a backhander into the left side of the cage. The Icemen responded with two voices in the space of 34 seconds later in the stanza, after plucking a few pucks. Trevor Hamilton got the first goal on the power play with a wrist shot from the right post and in. Derek Lodermeier followed by zipping steam down the right side and his own wristband. Jacksonville carried its momentum into the middle stanza, where it turned a one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead. Christopher Brown tied the score at 7:53 of the period shortly after his team’s power play ended when he buried a wrist shot from the left circle into the right side of the net. Then, with 3:25 to go, the Icemen went on with a 4-on-3 strike, while Brandon Gignac dropped in a wrist shot from the right face-off dot. Nick Saracino scored two more goals for the Icemen in the third period, as his team scored 6-3 in the win column. His first marker came on the power play from the bottom of the right circle, then his second went into an empty net. Charles Williams won the victory for Jacksonville, as he made 17 saves on 20 shots. Shane Starrett suffered defeat for the Nailers, as he gave four goals on 28 shots in two bouts, before giving way to Taran Kozun, who was 12-of-13 in relief. The Nailers will be back in action on Wednesday evening when they visit Fort Wayne Komets at 7:30 PM. Wheeling’s next home game is Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, May 15 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:10 PM. Follow us on Twitter @prohockeynews Related

