Texas keeps Big 12 title race interesting with TCU rout





The newly christened weekend starter spun seven scoreless innings. The machine on the base clubbed a few home runs, one on each side of the stormy outfield of Lupton Stadium. And the entire starting line-up of Texas reached base at least once, with TCU-starter Tommy Ray in the third inning after throwing what amounted to a 46-pitch batting practice for the Longhorns.

Overall, Sunday was a beautiful day for No. 6 Texas (38-12, 15-6 Big 12), which came a game closer to Big 12 leader TCU (34-12, 16-5) with a 9- 3 win in Fort Worth. With only one conference series left for each program, the race for a Big 12 crown could now last until the final day of the regular season, May 22.

The final episode lacked the virgin-whirling drama, and the late game heroism of Games 1 and 2 – Texas made it take the win. In his first at bat, first baseman Zach Zubia Ray’s high, hanging breaking ball smoked over the wall of leftfield for a solo homerun. Zubia, who now drove a 26-game on-base streak, pushed another solo shot with gusts to the right in the third inning and ended Ray’s short start after only seven outs. Between those at bats, third baseman Cam Williams played a homerun of two runs and starter Pete Hansen escaped mild danger in the second inning with a well-timed double play, leaving a runner on third base. That was the biggest pressure Hansen put under pressure all afternoon during his first weekend start as a replacement for red-shirt sophomore Kolby Kubichek – freshman lefty threw seven shutout innings with two hits, four strikeouts, three walks and three induced double plays. More coverage for college sports from TXSN And while Hansen was still grooving, all hopes TCU had for a comeback went up in smoke during a disastrous sixth frame. After right fielder Douglas Hodo, a Boerne graduate, singled into the middle, TCU freshman pitcher Luke Savage misplayed shortstop Trey Faltine’s bunt. Hodo scrambled to third base and Faltine’s speed defeated Savage’s foul pitch to first base. Williams made another RBI with a right shot, and Savage walked two consecutive walks to give Texas another run and keep the bases loaded. Savage was unable to pitch around Zubia and had to stay in the zone. He paid for it. Zubia drilled a grounder through the left side of the infield to add two more runs to put Texas ahead 9-0. That two-run single also ended Savage’s day after he gave up four runs (three earned) in 22/3 innings. Hansen went through the sixth and seventh innings and both ended with light double plays started by Faltine and Williams. Texas’s lone trip-up came in the final frame with the win within reach. Redshirt-second-reliever Drew Shifflet gave up a single, walk and triple bomb to the rightfield of TCU’s first three batters, which led to a bullpen call from Texas coach David Pierce. Switching to freshman Aaron Nixon calmed the Longhorns as he quickly ended the game and the series with two strikeouts and a groundout. The Longhorns closed the game with 12 hits and seven walks while limiting TCU to 10 combined. Each Texas starter without a red shirt first-year catcher Silas Ardoin and first-year second baseman Mitchell Daly hit, and those two both reached on a walk. Zubia (four RBI), Williams (three), Daly (one) and designated hitter Ivan Melendez (one) accounted for all of their team’s runs. Texas now has ample time to prepare for a pivotal series with West Virginia May 20-22 at Disch-Falk Field. Pierce’s club kicks off its five-game seasonal home stand with games against Texas Southern (May 11) and Rice (May 18), teams playing 28 games under .500 this year. Nick Moyle reported from Austin. [email protected] Twitter: @NRmoyle

