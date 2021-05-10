Father-son who played World Cups: Binnys to Marshs: 5 father-son duo that played cricket World Cups





Stuart Binny was part of the 2015 World Cup team. | Photo credit: AP There is a long list of father-son duo that played international cricket. While in some cases the father had a legendary career while the son could not live up to expectations. In other cases, the son jumped over his father’s success by playing international cricket for years. While the fans are well versed in international cricket’s famous father-son duos, not many of them would know how many of them played World Cups. Today we take a look at famous father-son duos who played for their country in the men’s ICC event – Binnys Former Indian all-rounder Roger Binny and his son Stuart Binny are the only Indian father-son duo to compete in World Cups. Roger was a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team and was instrumental in the victory with 18 scalps, the most in the tournament. Stuart, who made his ODI debut in 2014, was selected in India’s roster for the 2015 World Cup. MS Dhoni didn’t make many changes during the tournament and Binny was one of three players who stayed on the bench. Binny has been away from the national team since 2016. He now plays for Nagaland in domestic cricket. Swamps Geoff Marsh and his sons, Shaun and Mitchell, played 50-over Cups for Australia. Geoff, a member of the 1987 World Cup-winning squad, was the tournament’s third-highest points scorer, finishing with 428 runs in 8 games. He scored 2 tons in the ICC event. Like his father, Mitchell is also a World Cup winner and was part of the Michael Clarke-led Australian team that took home the trophy in 2015. He played 3 games in the team’s successful campaign. He was added as a cover during the 2019 World Cup. Shaun, who made his ODI debut in 2008, was part of the 2019 World Cup team. He has not played ODI since then. Currants Kevin Curran and his son, Tom Curran, have also played World Cup, albeit for different teams. Kevin was part of the Zimbabwe squad during the 1983 and 1987 World Cups. He played a total of 11 ODIs. Tom Curran, Kevin’s eldest son, was part of England’s World Cup-winning team in 2019. He was one of two players who was not allowed to play any game. Liam Dawson also stayed on the bench. Sam Curran wasn’t in the plan of things in 2019 and has only played 8 ODIs so far. Broads Chris Broad, one of the most renowned match referees today, played 34 ODI’s for England, including 3 World Cup matches. He was part of England that lost to Australia in the final of the 1987 World Cup. Stuart Broad, one of the most successful bowlers, has played 3 World Cups – 2007, 2011 and 2015. He became an irregular member of the white ball team after England’s shock defeat to Bangladesh at the 2015 World Cup and has not had a played once. ODI since 2016. Stuart was also the captain of England in the 2012 and 2014 T20 World Cups. Lathams Rod and Tom Latham are another father-son duo that have played in World Cups. Rod was a member of the 1992 World Cup side, while Tom has played 2 World Cups so far – 2015 and 2019. Tom stayed on the bench in 2015 playing all 10 matches at the 2019 World Cup.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos