Taxpayers’ money can be involved

Florida State University is exploring tapping into taxpayers’ money to fund proposed renovations to Doak Campbell Stadium, at least in part, through the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency.

The inflow of money, collected over the past twenty years through a sales tax voting initiative, could be funneled into some of the stage’s major upgrades as the university continues to analyze the need for a convention center already worth $ 30 million is spent.

Emails obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat through a request for public records show that Seminole Boosters CEO and President Michael Alford threw renovations to Doak as an economic development benefit at a time when the university is grappling with a growing deficit on its athletics department and fundraising for the renovations of the stadium and a football facility.

Behind story:David Coburn says the shortage of athletics in the FSU continues to rise, that additional measures may be needed

And:The future of Doak? FSU shares possible renovation plans for a football stadium

The emails show conversations between Alford and Department of PLACE (Planning, Land Management & Community Enhancement) Director Ben Pingree in late March, with presentations on planned renovations to the stadium presented to the FSU’s Board of Trustees.

The emails indicate that the university is looking at the use of economic development dollars by showing how lucrative its football program is for Leon County tourism.

It’s unclear if money could be shifted from the convention center to fund multiple projects at the FSU stadium or if such a proposal could reach the IA board, all 12 city and county commissioners say, but Blueprint officials say that nothing formal has been proposed.

While FSU and Booster officials were tight, there is some degree of precedent in the use of taxpayer funding for athletic facilities, as the IA voted in September to take money from the convention center’s allocation and take it to much needed renovations at the Bragg Memorial Stadium.

In an interview with the Democrat, Alford did not directly answer whether Boosters would seek Blueprint funding, but noted that there was an important requirement to obtain it: a benefit to the entire community.

“To be clear, I did not participate in the conference center talks. My primary focus at the Seminole Boosters is to develop a strong fundraising organization and operate the athletic facilities that are critical to Tallahassee and Leon’s economic base. County, ”he told the Democrat.

“FSU Athletics has a tremendous economic impact on our community. Our soccer program alone generates an economic impact of approximately $ 100 million on Leon County,” he continued. “We engaged Populous (an architectural design firm) to help us understand the opportunities and community benefits that can bring improvements to our athletic facilities. We look forward to introducing this updated information soon.”

Earlier:FSU is seeking approval to raise money for the renovation of Doak Campbell Stadium

Pingree said FSU is currently still analyzing the need for a convention center, which has sparked controversy among those who say it is a vanity project with little community-wide use.

If FSU makes a new request, we will bring it up to the IA board, Pingree said in an interview with the Democrat. No request has been made at this time.

‘Pre-talks’

Pingree called email conversations with Alford for preliminary talks, including talks about the convention center analysis conducted by an outside consultant.

He said the IA will receive a status update of the proposal at the May meeting and that the FSU was in the process of finalizing its own analysis of the project.

In an email to Blueprint staff at the end of March, Pingree requested that the information provided by Alford about the stadium’s renovation be included in a “Next Steps” section of an upcoming agenda item at the convention center.

Officials at FSU and Blueprint have been reluctant about the prospect of sending $ 30 million from one project to another.

Funding approved by the IA Board is subject to action by the IA Board. As of this writing, $ 30 million has been allocated, Pingree said. That amount can certainly change based on the future IA direction of governance. They are waiting for an analysis of this project.

Likewise, FSU officials are hesitant to say whether they intend to move away from the convention center idea.

When asked if FSU is considering asking Blueprint to shift focus of funding, Executive Director of the University’s Real Estate Foundation, Kevin Graham, did not provide details in an email. Instead, he wrote the history of the project, saying, ‘Obviously, there have been many twists and turns along the way.

‘$ 99.9 million in economic impact on Leon County’

Via emails with Pingree, Alford gave a presentation previewed to the athletic department in April showing potential renovations to Doak and leading to approval to raise money to finance them.

Chief among the proposals is to diversify seating options, include seat backs, and offer premium club boxes and sidelines suites, all with the goal of creating a more premium fan experience. The proposed renovations are expected to reduce Doak Campbell Stadium’s capacity from nearly 80,000 to about 70,000.

Alfords’ emails do not mention the proposed convention center, but instead detail the need for stadium renovations and the potential economic impact.

A March 29 email from Alford delves into the economics of an FSU home football game, showing stadium investment across the Atlantic Coast Conference over the past 20 years. FSU ranks sixth with $ 85 million invested over the past two decades.

The gist of Alfords’ information: 91% of the nearly 6,000 survey respondents want to see renovations, and more people in the seats means more revenue in the community.

Weekends of football games provide a significant amount of tourism to Leon County. During the football season, out-of-town visitors brought in $ 51.1 million in direct spending during the seven home games, Alford wrote. He detailed the number of hotel rooms booked in connection with football and other sports and the total revenue generated when visitors spend the night and eat out and shop.

Visitors also booked 74,427 nights and spent $ 10,125,000 on lodging. In total, FSU football’s home games in 2018 resulted in a $ 99.9 million economic impact on Leon County. Out-of-town visitors spent an average of $ 465 per day and $ 1,209 per trip on football games.

Conference center piggy bank?

The convention center in the FSU proposed Arena District connecting the campus to the Civic Center is being funded from economic development dollars due to the potential impact it could have in attracting events and associated trade to Tallahassee, the only state capital in the United States. south without a convention center.

Related:Calling Room Service: Florida State University may build its own hotel in Tallahassee

However, the funding for it has become somewhat of an open fund for other athletic programs that need renovation.

Last fall, $ 10 million of that money was split off to go to Florida A&M University to help fund renovations to the Bragg Stadium of the schools where the soccer team plays.

The move to allocate money to the FAMU for athletic facilities due to their economic impact may have set a precedent for how dollars are used for economic development.

More:Raised money from the FSU convention center to fund the renovation of the FAMU stadium

Months after deciding to pay for Bragg’s renovations, Blueprint reiterated its willingness to pump money into Tallahassee Community College athletic facilities as it received a presentation and a $ 1 million solicitation for the first time from TCC President Jim Murdaugh.

In February, Murdaugh cleared the case that the funds would bring improvements to several athletic facilities located on campus but more widely used by the community. The board voted to return an agenda item to the funding request.

The FSU first sought funding from the Florida Legislature convention center for PECO (Public Education Capital Outlay) in 2018, but the allocation was not made. So the university turned to the IA and indicated it could take on a $ 20 million project for a smaller center, but would like to see something more substantial.

But the high demand for conferences that could fill the space described in a 2019 feasibility study has declined significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In March 2020, Blueprint officials increased the allocation to $ 40 million, causing a backlash from some members of the public and some commissioners, who would instead like to see investment in other areas of the city.

During recent discussions, City Commissioner Curtis Richardson said the convention center was one of the projects approved by 60 percent of voters that extended the sales tax for infrastructure and economic development in 2014. approved. “

However, his fellow city commissioner Jeremy Matlow has regularly criticized the convention center and the public money allocated to it.

Is the convention center more important than investing in affordable housing, expanding access to capital for black and female-owned businesses, or addressing our basic neighborhood infrastructure needs, such as sidewalks and broadband access? he asked in an April Facebook post.

We have a responsibility to ensure that local tax dollars benefit the public. While a convention center can be a great asset to the university, local sales tax is not the right source to fund it.

Contact Karl Etters at [email protected] or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.