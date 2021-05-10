Cheat the game and hockey will embarrass you

Connect with us

If there is a truth about the game of hockey, a greatness about the sport that does not miss the time or the test, it is that you get out of the game exactly what you put into it.

Do your utmost and you will be rewarded, unless in any way other than the pride and respect earned in the battle for the team, the sacrifice and bruises were immediately met with gratitude – and probably with drinks.

It is a rarity in life for great work to be respected and recognized, for leadership and work ethic to be immediately recognized.

Hockey offers this.

It’s such a fair game, a game that can’t be cheated without shame, one where your friends are well aware of whether you’re in it for winning – or in it for yourself.

Flamingo on a bulkhead block. When there is a puck race, slide so that you are the last to enter the corner. Take the time to come back in case there is a scoring opportunity the other way.

Everyone sees it. You are not fooling anyone.

Winning is the ultimate reward, and playing hockey without the desire to win is as great a waste of time and talent as can be imagined.

There is no better example than Jonathan Toews, who is in first place these days because we hope for the best.

The captain played every team as if it mattered, because all shifts are important. He hasn’t cheated on the backcheck, the forecheck, or the empty net. He played only to win and set an example for everyone to follow.

When you saw him return to the bench after a shift, or face reporters after the game, it was clear that he was up, that he had given everything he had, with only one goal in mind.

There is so much respect for the man that no one wore a “C” on the Blackhawks jersey this year. See, leadership isn’t a letter stitched to fabric, points on a stat sheet or title given by management.

You know when you see it – and you know when you don’t.

There have been others from Hawks hockey in the past decade who fit that bill, such as Marian Hossa, Andrew Ladd, Andrew Shaw, Brent Seabrook, Niklas Hjalmarsson and Duncan Keith are just a few that immediately come to mind.

Even today, although Keith is not the player he once was, his effort has not waned and Alex DeBrincat is becoming one of those ruthless players. His passion for the game, and the fact that he wants to be a complete player, becomes apparent when he fights for the puck at both ends of the ice.

Guys like Brandon Hagel and Connor Murphy play like that, albeit with a lot less talent than the ones mentioned above. Murphy, in particular, is the captain’s material.

He talks in ‘we’, not ‘me’ unless he takes the blame. He will call the passengers in private, something that must come from inside the room. In the modern world, a coach has to be careful with his words, otherwise players will immediately stop at that coach.

This is not Orval Tessier’s NHL. Players who have been pampered since youth hockey know how to get a coach fired.

It’s still a great game, one that teaches you a lot about life, lessons that you can take with you and use forever, but these are very personal choices.

Learning to reach deep down when the tank is empty, win a race or a puck or block a shot, that’s hockey. That is the essence of the game. Turns out that pretty much sums up how you can survive this existence when life has hit you in the third row.

You finish your shift, go to the bank, start counting body parts, and 45 seconds later you’re back there fighting for your life.

Tell me it’s not the best game out there – and tell me your teammates don’t see it if you don’t respect them, don’t respect the game, to give what they want to give, to fight for them when they protect you and respond on your behalf.

It’s a privilege to play the game and not one that lasts forever, so when you cheat the game, you’re not only cheating your team, you’re also cheating yourself.

Most would never do it. Those who do are exposed, and unless they have exceptional skills, they quickly disappear.

Nevertheless, you cheat the game and don’t fool anyone. That’s another thing about hockey that will never change.

It’s as true as ever.



