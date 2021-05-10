Sports
Cycling’s last chance for Tokyo bet is BMX Ace Coo
BMX racer Patrick Coo is the last man on the Philippine cycling team to compete for a ticket to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, a goal he aims to achieve in the International Cycling Union World Cup Round 4 Olympic qualifier in Bogota on May 30.
The 19-year-old Asian BMX junior champion will land with PhilCycling coaches Ednalyn Hualda and Frederick Farr in the Colombian capital on Tuesday, a fairly early arrival as all participants in the Olympic qualifier will have to go through a 14-day quarantine period.
I am very motivated and excited to go after that lock [to the Tokyo Olympics], said Coo, whose father Benjamin is from Iloilo and his mother Romalyn from Cagayan de Oro City.
Coo must finish at least fourth in the race to qualify. He is the country’s only representative in the meeting after London 2012 Olympian Daniel Caluag was unable to prepare for qualification due to his job as a nurse in Kentucky.
Para betting is getting ready
Meanwhile, para-athletes from track and field, swimming, table tennis, cycling and powerlifting are preparing for qualifying events for the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
The first to enter the qualifiers are the athletics trio of partially blind sprinter Archand Christian Bagsit, amputee jumper Andy Javellana and wheelchair racer Jerrold Magliwan, who are heading to Nottwil, Switzerland, for the World Para Athletics Grand Prix on May 14. 16. When Danny (Caluag) won, I was motivated to race for the Philippines, Coo said, referring to Caluag who won the country’s only gold medal in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, which awarded him Athlete of the Year award. the Philippine Sportswriters Association. .
Coo was only 12 at the time.
We hope Patrick qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics, not only because of his potential to become a champion, but because of his passion and motivation, he trains endlessly, said Philippine Olympic Committee Chairman and Cavite Representative Abraham Bambol Tolentino, who PhilCycling also leads.
Coo will compete with weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, gymnast Carlos Yulo, pole vaulter EJ Obiena and boxers Eumir Felix Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Irish Magno during the Olympic Games from July 23 to August 8.
I train hard all the time, but I expect tough opponents in Colombia, said Coo, who hails from Bellflower, California, and won the first state championship when he was eight years old. INQ
