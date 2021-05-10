After losing five consecutive series, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for answers

They were built for unprecedented grandeur, a chase enhanced only by a blistering start. But now, 5 weeks into their season as reigning champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers are actually average. An initial 13-2 record was followed by 15 losses in a streak of 20 games, a stunning reversal where the Dodgers were 18-17 as they held the No. 3 spot in a division they have dominated for most of the past decade .

“Personally, I’m pissed off,” said Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer after losing 2-1 to rival Los Angeles Angels at crosstown on Sunday afternoon. ‘I hate to lose. I want to win. That’s why I came here. We are currently not responding to our options. ‘

After Bauer slightly left a curveball off Angel’s first baseman Jared Walsh with the bases loaded and two outs in the third inning – a pitch that resulted in a two-run double – Bauer retired 10 times in a row to keep the game close. But the visiting Dodgers scored only one run throughout the performance in support. They set up the first runner in the fifth, sixth, and seventh and each came empty. While they still stranded a run in the ninth, they got two runners on base with one out to Justin Turner, their best hitter this season, and still lost.

The Dodgers lost five consecutive series for the first time since the long run of the 2017 regular season, when they took a huge division lead and seemed bored for most of the second half. They’ve gone 5-15 for the first time since the start of the 2018 regular season, when they suffered from what several players described as the proverbial World Series hangover.

Chris Taylor, the Dodgers utility man, said the team is “too talented not to turn around,” an idea evidenced by a plus-32 run differential – first in the National League. But the root of their struggle is difficult to identify. The Dodgers have not used their abilities, but they have not hit badly. Their starting pitching has fallen off a bit, but it has been a strength nonetheless. Their bullpen was close to hand, but it didn’t necessarily implode.

2 Related

The Dodgers were particularly hurt by the inability to match their at bat with their pitching on the same day. They’ve played a lot of weird games too, with this week as a prime example.

The Dodgers dropped both ends of a Wrigley Field doubleheader on Tuesday after Clayton Kershaw struggled through the first inning of Game 1 and gave the bullpen a late two-run lead in Game 2. The next day, they took the lead in the 10th and 11th and still lost. They returned to Southern California, enjoyed a day off, and then prepared for an Angels team that had lost four consecutive times. It felt like the Dodgers were finally going to break out again. But on Friday, two of its main pitchers (Julio Urias and Joe Kelly) each gave up four-run innings. On Saturday, the Dodgers took a 13-0 lead and gave up almost everything. And on Sunday, they went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

“You can say it’s early, and you can say don’t panic and you can say all these things – and they’re all true,” Bauer said. “But at the end of the day, we’re not just going to throw the bats and balls and win baseball games. We’re not just going to sleepwalk to win another division title and get back to the World Series. Not how it works.

‘You have to beat someone every day. And we have not been good at it. We have to get better. ‘

The Dodgers have lost a 10-game lead by one point. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wasn’t quite sure how to interpret that, but he hit an optimistic post-game tone on Sunday. He attributed the quality of the at bat in the series finale and constantly alluded to how close his team seems to turn a corner.

Still, he admitted that other players share Bauer’s anger.

“There is no complacency.” Roberts said. “Boys are grinding. That’s who we are. But in the end it’s a performance game. We’re better than this, and we expect to win baseball games significantly more than we lose. He has every right to be upset. , and he’s not alone in it. “

The Dodgers aren’t whole, of course. Cody Bellinger, the National League’s most valuable player in 2019, has not played since April 5. Two key players on the bench, Zach McKinstry and Edwin Rios, are on the injured list. Dustin May has opted for a Tommy John surgery with an end to the season. Tony Gonsolin – May’s replacement in fifth place of the rotation – is still working his way back. And three crucial relievers are currently recovering from injuries, a list of Corey Knebel, Brusdar Graterol and David Price.

But the Dodgers haven’t fallen too far behind in NL West. They are 2 games behind the surprising San Francisco Giants and 1 game behind the San Diego Padres, with almost 80% of the season remaining.

Roberts claims he didn’t even look at the standings. He doesn’t believe he needs it.

“We’re coming to the top of this division,” said Roberts. “I have no doubts about that.”