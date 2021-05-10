Could the IPL bubble be more secure? | Cricket News





Indian Super League bio blueprint was given BCCI but the sign flatly rejected it

MUMBAI / PANAJI: Breaking the bio bubbles in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has sparked a debate within the cricket board as to whether the cricket league could have been held in a much safer central bubble.

Some board members feel that IPL should have taken a leaf out of the way the Indian Super League (ISL) was run. The Football Sports Development Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries that works ISL with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), offered to the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) for the construction of a safe central bio-safe bubble for the 2021 edition of IPL.

The eleven franchise ISL was operated between November 20, 2020 and March 13, 2021 – a total of 114 days. The general bubble for running this competition and its activities kicked in from the beginning of September to the end of the tournament – 195 days. After it was successfully implemented, FSDL submitted the design to the BCCI for secure execution of the IPL. This idea was 'politely rejected' by BCCI. When this year's IPL was scheduled, Covid-19 was on the wane, there was a sense of relative security and a sense that the worst was over. BCCI decided to host the 52-day IPL, with 60 matches in six cities. It decided to have it in six different centers, believing that the European football leagues had succeeded. It has not hired a central IT and security company. Was he exposed to the risk of flying between matches and not constructing a central biobubble?

What worked for ISL was that it could provide enough manpower RT-PCR testing and logistics to make sure nothing went wrong. The FSDL spent about Rs 17 crore on the security measures. ISL targeted three possible venues to host the competition – Goa, Kerala and Kolkata – but ultimately decided to shut down Kerala and Kolkata due to the upcoming state elections. BCCI’s six locations where the IPL took place included Kolkata and Chennai, where elections were planned. “It had to be one city,” said ISL sources. Shortly after the ISL ended, FSDL became chairman Nita Ambani said, “Despite the global pandemic, despite the odds against us, the fear and uncertainty, this season of ISL has brought tremendous joy, cheers and celebrations into our lives.” In fact, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly himself spoke highly of the competition’s biobubble. “The successful completion of the ISL in these challenging times is indeed a new benchmark for the Indian sports industry. What is clear, however, is that IPL got entangled in a nightmarish second wave as the monster was carried through the air. .

