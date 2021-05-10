3 players whose stock dropped after the spring

After spring camp, new head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program still have many question marks lurking for the remainder of the off-season. Texas had a lot of positive comments to take away from their stint in the spring ball, which is a good sign for the start of summer practice and fall camp.

Sark and the Longhorns, as expected, have changed a lot in the beginning of this low season. A complete change in the coaching regime and a lot of roster turnover have given way to what should be a more stable low season for the rest of the season.

Most volatility with the current roster and on the recruiting path should now be in the rearview mirror. The lagging effects of the change in coaching regimes from former head coach Tom Herman to Sark should now be behind us, and sense of the program’s new direction should be settling in.

What to improve for the Texas Spring Football Camp?

What is clear for Texas during the rest of the off-season is that there is still a lot to discover on the depth map. Many of the new starters on each side of the ball for the Longhorns have yet to be decided. Fall Camp is clearly going to be a critical time on the Forty Acres.

With all of the roster moves for Texas off-season so far, there will be some familiar faces with this schedule going down the depth chart. New additions through the transfer portal may also send some returning Longhorns players to the depth map this year.

Here’s a look at three Longhorns players whose stock is after Spring Camp.