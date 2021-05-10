No. 2 Michigan hockey falls to No. 1 North Carolina in the national title game





The Michigan hockey team overcame a two-goal deficit, saw its defense ramp up when needed, and brought the North Carolina top into overtime Sunday night for the 2020-21 NCAA Field Hockey NCAA Championship. But in the end, the two-time reigning champions made three in a row and the Wolverines’ great season ended in second place. At one point, 3-1 in the second half, Michigan fought its way back and kept the Tar Heels at bay in the fourth quarter. But Erin Matson – who leads the country in goals and has scored even more goals this season than 41 of the 59 teams – worked his way through Michigan’s defense in a corner, scoring a five-hole snipe, giving them a 4-3 victory and secured North Carolina’s third. -consecutive national title. The loss ends Michigan’s season, but the Wolverines (15-3) still made a lot of history this spring. They captured their 11th Big Ten regular season title, seventh Big Ten Tournament title, fifth Final Four appearance, and third NCAA title game (1999 and the 2001 national championship team). It was a shootout match that Michigan – who had only allowed three goals in its previous 12 games – was not used to playing, but the Wolverines kept the serve in the game and even shot the Tar Heels, 11-8, from. While North Carolina started the game dominantly in possession, Michigan struck first when Kate Burney scored her third goal of the season in a breakaway. Although Burney intended to center the ball at the goal at the baseline, it instead bounced off the foot of a North Carolina player and in front of the goal. Michigan’s lead was short-lived, however, as Matson delivered her 27th goal of the season less than 50 seconds later. The Tar Heels struck again after a penalty – one considered controversial by the Wolverines – by Bryn Boylen 17 minutes after the game. And 20 minutes later, it looked like North Carolina was ready to move away. Playing to a significant crowd in their home stadium, the Tar Heels controlled play from both ends of the field, obstructing Michigan’s corner tries and shots while dominating possession on the other side. When Mia Leonhardt scored in the middle of the third quarter, North Carolina’s 3-1 lead seemed insurmountable. The Wolverines didn’t feel that way, of course, as Kathryn Peterson scored two and a half minutes later on a cross-goal snipe. Then, with only 34 seconds to go in the third quarter, Sarah Pyrtek shot an elevated scorcher across the cage to level the match at three. With some momentum, Michigan regained its national best defense in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines killed multiple penalties, while star target Anna Spieker kept the service in the net with more than half of her saves in the fourth quarter. Michigan had a few soft chances in the fourth, but optically the Wolverines held off the Tar Heels to force overtime. The Wolverines played more back and forth in extra innings, but North Carolina pulled two consecutive corner tries and scored on second to take the win.







