Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons Live Score & Stats – May 9, 2021 Game Tracker





DETROIT (AP) Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 16 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls kept their play-in chances alive with a 108-94 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Zach LaVine scored 30 points when the Bulls (29-39) moved within 2 1/2 games of the Indiana Pacers (31-36) for the final playground of the Eastern Conference. “We know the challenge now, and we came in with a lot of energy,” said LaVine. “ We have to keep playing like that if we want to have a chance to keep our season alive. ” Chicago, which also got 21 points from Coby White, had lost five of six. “ Those three work really well together, especially the way Coby and (Vucevic) learned how to play each other out, ” said Bulls coach Billy Donovan. “ I still prefer games where we have seven guys in double digits than just relying on those three, but they got it done tonight. ” Detroit, which lost for the ninth time in 11 games, played without top scorer Jerami Grant (knee) and point guard Cory Joseph (ankle). Rookies Killian Hayes (21 points), Saddiq Bey (20) and Isaiah Stewart (19) together accounted for 60 points and 21 rebounds. “This is a step forward in the development of this team,” said Pistons coach Dwane Casey. “ It’s still a loss, and we have to get to a point where we turn these games into wins, but we got a lot of young players to do great things tonight. ” Hayes and fellow rookie point guard Saben Lee both played more than 30 minutes, with Hayes spending time as a shooting guard. “ I love being there with Saben and getting off the ball, ” said Hayes, who finished with a career high in points along with eight assists, seven rebounds and seven turnovers. It’s a different way of making me attack defenses and we work well together. ” Chicago surpassed the Pistons 54.5% to 37.5% while building a comfortable 57-39 halftime lead. LaVine had 16 points, while Vucevic posted 14 points and nine rebounds. “I thought our defense was very good in the first half,” said Donovan. “We are definitely a better team than we were at the beginning of the year. I wish it hadn’t taken that long. ” The Pistons were inside 15 at 83-68 at the end of the third quarter, but were never seriously threatened in the last 12 minutes. TIP-INS Bulls: Swept the three-game season series with Detroit and now won seven consecutive games against the Pistons. Pistons: G Frank Jackson did not return after leaving the game in the first quarter with a right ankle injury. YOUNG VIOLATION Detroit got 85 points out of 96 from rookies, with Lee (13) and Tyler Cook (12) also reaching double digits. Jahlil Okafor was the only player over the age of 23 to score for Detroit. NEXT ONE Bulls: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday nights while the Bulls try to earn a spot. Pistons: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a match on Tuesday night with lottery implications for both teams. – More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written permission of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.







