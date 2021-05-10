Key duo take off as Victoria’s star-studded squad





Victoria has confirmed the departure of star players Elyse Villani and Molly Strano for the 2021-22 season, with the pair expected to head south and join Tasmania. The Vics unveiled their 20-player women’s contract list on Monday, with the notable omissions of Villani and Strano – the leading point scorer and wicket-taker in the 2021 WNCL – the notable omissions. Villani’s purple patch continues with third tons for the season Cricket.com.au has confirmed reports that the pair are set to sign with Tasmania. Spinner Samantha Bates has gone the other way, joining the Vics from the Tigers, while teen-off spinner Ella Hayward has also earned her first contract. Bhavi Devchand, Elly Donald, Zoe Griffiths and Courtney Neale have all been dropped. Villani, who has been capped for Australia more than 100 times, produced a record-breaking WNCL season with the bat to send a reminder to the national selectors ahead of next year’s World Cup. The right-hander, who has not played international cricket for more than two years, scored three hundred and two fifties in her nine innings at the WNCL and finished the tournament with an average of 87. Villani has spent a lot of time in Tasmania in recent years to be with her partner, Australian all-rounder Nicola Carey, who is already part of the Tassie squad. Strano is leaving the Vics after nearly a decade in Melbourne and a standout WNCL season with 14 wickets against an average of 14. Despite the loss of the talented duo, the Vics have six Cricket Australia contracted players on their squad, including star duo Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry. The schedule for 2021-22 has yet to be announced, but Australia’s leading players are unlikely to be available for much of the WNCL season due to international commitments against England and India ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand. “Elyse and Molly were both fantastic teammates and role models in our squad. While we are disappointed that they will not be in navy next season, we understand and respect their decision,” said Shaun Graf, Cricket General Manager of Cricket Victoria. . “We are delighted to welcome Samantha Bates who is an accomplished spin bowler alongside some talented young players. “With a greater number of Australian contracts, we have been able to give more opportunities to players coming through the Women’s Premier Cricket path. We look forward to seeing those players join the program and helping them develop in the coming year. “ 2021-22 Victoria Women’s Contract List In: Samantha Bates, Tiana Atkinson, Ella Hayward, Rhys McKenna, Rhiann O’Donnell, Lara Shannon From: Molly Strano, Elyse Villani, Bhavi Devchand, Elly Donald, Zoe Griffiths, Courtney Neale Selection: Tiana Atkinson, Samantha Bates, Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Anna Lanning, Meg Lanning *, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux *, Rhiann O’Donnell, Ellyse Perry *, Lara Shannon, Annabel Sutherland *, Amy Vine, Tayla Vlaeminck *, Georgia Wareham *. * indicates CA contracted player

