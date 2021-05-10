Anthony Schwartz trains with top receivers





Anthony Schwartz’s official NFL career began when he heard his name called by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, making him the first Auburn footballer to go. The wide receiver is already proving why he deserves a chance in the big leagues. A recent video from 247Sports shows Schwartz will receive passes from Baker Mayfield during OTAs this summer. Mayfield and some of his main targets reported to the House of Athlete in Florida this week, and Schwartz has been credited with Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb. Probably the new fastest player in the league, Schwartz practices with players who were part of a playoff team last year. But according to BrownsNation.comSchwartz wants to be known for more than just speed. “I’m not just a speed man,” Schwartz said. “I am not just someone who is going to run deep or make screens. I am someone who can run the whole route tree, get in and out of breaks, and run any route. “ While the Browns took Schwartz to a pretty crowded, wide receiver room, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry insisted Schwartz wouldn’t be his only quality to use on the football field. “What I can tell you is what attracted us to Anthony is his ability to stretch the field,” said Berry. “Anthony certainly gives us several guys who can really stretch the field vertically. The other thing I think is (Anthony is) actually very early in his development as a player. He is really very smart from a football point of view. He can play outside, can play inside, and has the speed that can stretch deeply. “ The former Auburn footballer is determined to prove himself as a rookie in the NFL and show that he can run a variety of routes in addition to his blazing speed.

