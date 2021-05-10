Ramblings Johnny Hockeys too late, Fox without Lindgren, Hagels potential and more (May 10) – DobberHockey

For the 15th time in 16 years (damn lockout), I am offering a playoff draft list for your playoff pools. This will be available for download on Monday (so it may be available while you’re reading this). I had to stop writing these Ramblings, but even with that slight delay, I expect to have them ready before noon (Eastern Standard Time). It’s an interactive list where you select your teams that go deep, run the rankings on the spreadsheet, and you get your draft list. So you can print a number of scenarios. I also include my own list, in case you don’t want to do the job. You need Excel and you need macros to be allowed. You can run these on Google sheets, but the macros won’t work, you’ll have to sort them manually (no big deal, you’re just missing the cool gimmick). Pick it up here.

Brandon Hagel quietly built itself into an interesting fantasy option. In addition to unexpectedly making the squad a good two years earlier than I expected, he then (just as unexpectedly) stuck around all season. Once he got into the lineup, Chicago never took him out again. His Ice Age has slowly increased, from 12:49 p.m. per game in the first quarter to 3:44 p.m. in the last quarter. His linemates include names like “Carpenter” and “Kampf”. Now? They include “DeBrincat” and “Dach”. He played along on Sunday Dominic Cuban and Philipp Kurashev. With a few points on Sunday, Hagel now has nine points in his last 10 games. He has 21 points in his last 35. Next season he will compete against Kurashev and Alex Nylander for a key position in the top six. And while Hail probably has the lowest benefit of the three, I’m starting to believe he’s closer to the three to make some contribution. The only question is whether that will be a player from 35 to 40 points in the bottom six, or a player from 55 to 60 points on the second line.

Despite a significant drop percentage, Kubalik managed to keep his points-per-game average on par with last year’s impressive numbers (55 point pace). He seemed to be fighting a bit of a sophomore slump all season long, but he delivered enough assists to keep his fantasy appeal. His 5-in-5 S% indicates somewhat weaker puck luck (certainly weaker than last year) and his S% which dropped from 19.1 to 10.9 was a sharp drop. His shot volume increased even further this season and his PPIPP rose to a solid 77.8%. It tells me that his target total will go up again next year. Although his 30 goals were a bit too high in 2019/20, he shoots more pucks at the net, which should make up for this. I think he’ll top 30 by maybe 35 next season through 220+ shots.

After eight days off, rookie goalie Kevin Lankinen came back strong and stopped 37 of 39. Assuming they don’t play him back-to-back evenings, it’s great to see Lankinen finish on a high note with such a Quality Start. All three Chicago goalkeepers will get a one-way deal next year. And looking at the numbers, none of them had any stats worth the starter. The Hawks have anointed Lankinen as their husband and will continue that story. With Jonathan Toews (hopefully) returning next season, it’s doubtful the team has the ability to bring in an established netminder.

Defender Wyatt Kalynuk was pointless on Sunday, but he has eight points in his last 14 games. The 24-year-old was called up when he was 20 and was already a student, then he can basically become a free agent if he wants to, even after just three years of college, once he turns pro. So Kalynuk did not sign with Philadelphia, the team that drafted him, and instead signed with Chicago. His student numbers were a massive 78 points in 110 games. He then posted 10 points in eight games with Rockford as an AHL rookie, and he continues to post huge numbers at the NHL level. Color me impressed. He picks up an offensive role when Ian Mitchell could not. He’s still a little shaky defensively, and I wonder how he’s going to deal with it Adam Boqvist completely healthy again next season. A situation worth seeing.

Johnny Hockey On Sunday, he took three points, which earned him 15 points in his last 12 games. Too little too late for Calgary and its fantasy owners alike. I had always considered him in that rare stratosphere of players who could hit 100 points and I thought he would have bounced back from a terrible 2019/20 to really surprise this year. But it was another dud. This late season wave during pointless games just rubs salt into the wound, doesn’t it? He needed Matt Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm on his line to do something. Full 24 of his ES points have come to play with those two, while with Sean Monahan and (enter name here) he hadn’t done much at all.

I think the Flames are ready for a shot of youth next year. Monahan needs linemates and Dillon Dube and Derek Ryan is it not. Shall Andrew Mangiapane take the next step? Will Glenn Gawdin, who took his first NHL point on Sunday, make it to the team? Or could they pick one of their emerging phenomena, either Conor Zary (24 points in 15 WHL games) or Jakob Pelletier (43 points in 28 QMJHL games)?

Mark Giordano had a huge game of his own for fantasy owners if there were any owners who had it active. He had just played six games without a point, so I’m sure a few would have put him on the bench. But on Sunday, he had two points, was plus-2, with three BLKS and added five SOG. He’s had 17 SOG in the past three games. He turns 38 in the fall and, as good as he is, I would be amazed if he hit 40 points. His power play time shouldn’t be as much as he is (2:36 per game in the last quarter). He has eight PPPs this season, up from 11 last year and 21 the year before. His shot volume also decreases.

Josh Norris, who scored on Sunday, looks promising as a point-per-game scorer in Ottawa in the very near future. They have been giving him first-line treatment throughout the year and his numbers have been steadily increasing. He had 15 points in the first 30 games and 19 in the next 25.

Other quick thoughts

Colin Blackwell, the surprise of the year three weeks ago, has come to Earth in earnest ever since. He went pointless and was -8 over his last 11 games.

what happened to Anthony Cirelli? He raced out the gate like a bat with 15 points in 17 games, but then stumbled to just seven in his last 32. In the second half, he played with Steven Stamkos much more (before Stamkos was injured) and doubled his PP Ice Age. And before that, his production plummeted? Some guys just perform better when buried in a defensive roll with weaker linemates. It’s strange, but I’ve seen it before.

Adam Fox meaningless in six and minus-4. The reason? Not Ryan Lindgren. Those two are hip-tied, and with Lindgren in the lineup, Fox was a leading contender for the Norris. Not Lindgren? Fox has tripped badly. That’s not a knock on Fox, but he’s played before K’Andre Miller, a rookie who won’t be Fox’s defensive conscience.

Tomas Hertl has really kicked it into high gear, with 15 points in its last 10 games. He also has 32 points in his last 32 games.

If Vegas beats Colorado tonight, the Golden Knights will win the President’s Trophy. Fifteen teams have never won the President’s Trophy, and 11 teams have never been first in the NHL rankings (i.e., four of those 15 teams were first, but that trophy didn’t exist yet). Vegas will thus win this trophy before 14 teams do.

I said “too little too late” in regards to Johnny Gaudreau, but that’s technically not true. Calgary could win all four remaining games and Montreal could lose their last two. It’s just highly questionable. And that’s what it would take to get Calgary in (and I should put Calgary players back on my playoff draft list!).

Two coaches split up with their team: John Tortorella has left Columbus after six seasons and Rick Tocchet has left Arizona after four seasons.

I have to say it’s refreshing to see coaches getting to the end of their contracts and then breaking up amicably.

It seems that every coach’s tenure ends with a resignation. Is it strange that I’m glad this doesn’t have to be the case?#HockeyTwitter – Bobber (@DobberHockey) May 9, 2021

