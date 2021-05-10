Maryland and Rutgers earn NCAA Mens Lacrosse Tournament berths





ROSEMONT, Ill. Maryland and Rutgers will represent the Big Ten Conference in the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse Tournament in 2021, the NCAA announced Sunday night during a live selection program broadcast on ESPNU. The field of 16 teams consists of eight automatic qualifying teams and eight large selections. Maryland enters the tournament as the number 3 seed after a perfect 12-0 season in which the Terrapins captured the fifth Big Ten Championship and the third Big Ten Tournament title. Maryland is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) poll and has the second highest scoring foul in the country (16.17 gpg). Three-time National Champion Terrapins will perform their 18th consecutive NCAA Tournament on Sunday, May 16, playing open against America East Conference Champion Vermont. The first-round match between the Terrapins and the Catamounts will air at 2:30 PM (ET) on ESPNU and the winner will advance to No. 6 Notre Dame or Drexel. [MARYLAND RELEASE] Rutgers received an at-large offer and will make his first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2004 when they record No. 8 Lehigh in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, May 15 at 2:30 pm (ET). The Scarlet Knights are ranked No. 6 in the country and finished the regular season with an 8-2 record (.800 pct.) To secure their best conference winning percentage since joining the Big Ten. Rutgers’ attack ranks fifth in the country in goals per game (14.82) and third in man-up percentage (.500). The winner of the tilt between the Scarlet Knights and the Mountain Hawks will go on to play No. 1 in North Carolina or Monmouth. [RUTGERS RELEASE] The first round of the tournament will take place on May 15-16 and all eight matches will be broadcast on ESPNU. Quarterfinals will also be broadcast on ESPNU and will be played on May 22 at James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, NY, and May 23 at Arlotta Family Lacrosse Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The semifinals and national championship game will be played at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, May 29, and begin at noon (ET) on ESPN2. The championship game is scheduled for Monday, May 31 at 1:00 PM (ET) and will be broadcast on ESPN2 # B1GMLAX







