IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Today’s prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips for Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands An encounter





IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Today’s prediction: fantasy tricket tips for Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands An encounter | Photo Credit: Representative Image The ‘A’ teams of Ireland and the Netherlands compete in the first game of a three-game ODI series at Oak Hill Cricket Club in the Irish city of Wicklow. This series gives both countries the perfect preparation for the battle between the senior team of both countries in June. Ireland will tour the Netherlands in June for a three-game ODI series. Both sides enter the series with plenty of cricket in hand, having recently ended their respective domestic 50-over league. The Irish players applied their trade in the Inter-Provincial Cup while the Dutch players were involved in the Dutch OD Cup. There’s no shortage of star show in this match where former Ireland captain Willian Porterfield shows up for the Irish Wolves. After his stunning recent domestic league appearances, all eyes will be on George Dockrell. Captain Harry Tector will catch the eye of cricket fans after emerging on the scene as one of the best young batsmen from associated countries. For the visitors, Logan Van Beek’s potential with the bat and ball makes him a player who could come out as a match winner. Ben Cooper is one of the most solid hitters there is and the batter from the Dutch side will turn him around. My Dream11 for Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands A meeting S Edwards, B Cooper, H Hector, W Porterfield, B de Leede, C Campher (VC), G Dockrell (C), L Van Beek, P Chase, P Van Meekeren, B Mcarthy Ireland Wolves are likely to play 11 James McCollum, William Porterfield, Harry Tector (c), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny (wk), Shane Getkate, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Peter Chase. Netherlands A probable play 11 Vikramjit Singh, Tonny Staal, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Musa Ahmad, Vivian Kingma. Plows: Ireland Wolves: Harry Tector (captain), Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny (wk), Shane Getkate, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Tim Tector, Ben White, Craig Young. Netherlands A: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Tonny Staal, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Tobias Visée, Musa Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren.







