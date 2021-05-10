Sports
Da’Jon Terry is leaving KU football for Tennessee
It wasn’t long before another Power Five program was welcomed into DaJon Terry once the former Kansas football defense lineman chose to leave the Jayhawks.
Four days after Terry announced he was entering the transfer portal, the athletic young tackle pledged to play in Tennessee on Sunday night.
A redshirt sophomore who completed the spring practice schedule with KU, only to step out of the program just as new head coach Lance Leipold came in, Terry was listed at six feet and 320 pounds most recently with the Jayhawks.
In an interview with Matt Ray from SI Now VR2, Terry said his time at KU really helped him.
“I’ve given my freshman year a makeover and it helped me realize how much has gone into the game of football,” said Terry. It was much more than I expected. That helped me learn things and learn things like techniques. That’s what helped propel me into my redshirt freshman season. Coach (Les) Miles saw a talent in me. I really appreciate (the KU coaches) that they saw that in me. That was really inspiring. A legend like Coach Miles helped me and made me know I was special in this game because he’s a legend. My defensive coordinator (DJ Eliot) and they helped me make it all happen. “
Terry became the first lead on the KU roster to make the move when Leipold became the new head coach. Terry was essentially a lock to start on KU’s defense line in 2021 before Meridian, Miss., Sophomores decided to move on and quickly landed in the SEC.
He recorded 14 total tackles while playing in eight games, and also bagged two sacks in 2020, his freshman season with KU. Earlier this month, Terry delivered two tackles for loss in the spring game of KU.
I just hope I’ve found a family atmosphere and an audience that loves their team, “Terry told SI Now.” I’m just ready to go and play and get to work and play in front of compassionate fans.
KU reserve defensive back Valerian Agbaw Jr. also chose to enter the transfer portal and play college football elsewhere.
