Fans are cracking down on the news from Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams at the 2020 Rally for Relief in Melbourne (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP via Getty Images)

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka are on the program for a delectable quarter-final at the Italian Open in what could be their first match since the Australian Open semi-finals.

The draw for the clay court event in Rome was announced on Sunday, with No. 2 seed Osaka and No. 8 seed Williams on the same side.

If both advance to the quarter-finals, they will compete against each other for a chance in the semi-finals.

It would be the first time that Osaka and Williams play against each other since the semifinals of the Australian Open in February, where Osaka gained the upper hand over her idol.

Williams later left her post-game press conference in tears, sparking speculation that she had played her last grand slam at Melbourne Park.

Osaka also famously defeated Williams in the 2018 US Open final – a match overshadowed by Williams’ ugly clash with chair umpire Carlos Ramos.

Williams, four-time champion in Rome in 2002, 2013, 2014 and 2016, will also play for the first time since the Australian Open.

Osaka’s best result at the event was a quarter-final berth in 2019.

The world’s number 2 has never won a tour-level event on the red sand, while at the French Open, which starts on May 30, she has yet to make it to the third round.

The four-time Grand Slam champion was dumped in the second round of the Madrid Open last week after taking almost a month off from her quarter-final exit in Miami.

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams hug each other after their semi-final at the Australian Open. (Photo by Quinn Rooney / Getty Images)

“I’m just not that comfortable on it (clay) yet, and I’m not sure if it’s because I have to play on it longer or if I just didn’t grow up with it,” Osaka told a press conference in Rome on Sunday.

Osaka has played only two games on clay since the 2019 French Open skipped last year’s grand slam due to an injury.

“Mentally it’s a bit more difficult because you have to structure the points differently,” she continued.

“There are bad bounces and stuff. I get quite frustrated. So yeah, mentally I think it’s a bit tougher.

“But I think once I get those kinds of blockages out of my head, I’ll be more open to the mistakes.

“Right now I see everything as a learning process, and I try not to be so hard on myself.”

Ash Barty prepared for another showdown with Sabalenka

On the other side of the draw, Ash Barty and Aryna Sabalenka will meet in the fourth round after Sabalenka beat the world’s number 1 in the Madrid Open final.

Barty now leads Sabalenka 2-1 this season, although it is 1-1 in the 2021 finals and 4-4 overall.

“All our games are always close. There are always just a few points, a few games,” said Barty.

“It’s always a very thin line against the best players in the world that you have to enter. Sometimes you have to take that risk, other times they will find a way to win the match.

“That’s the beauty of our sport. Every time you step on the track, there is an uncertainty.

‘You go out and just do your best on that particular day. When it is enough, it is enough. If not, that’s fine too. ‘

Aryna Sabalenka and Ash Barty pose with their trophies after the Madrid Open final. (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In what has been a remarkably fruitful two and a half weeks, Barty has played ten singles matches, including six demanding three-setters and four doubles, winning two titles in Stuttgart and reaching the singles final in Madrid.

Asked if that amount of time in court was starting to catch up with her physically, Barty, who flew straight to Rome, said, “Yeah, it’s a good problem to have.

“I think that every time you can play a lot of matches and a lot of tennis, it means you put yourself out for it over and over again.

“Of course there was a bit of fatigue. Aryna also played a lot of tennis. There was not much in it physically. At the end she could take more of her opportunity.”

with agencies

