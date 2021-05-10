Robson Arena on track for Tiger’s first hockey game





It’s been nearly 16 months since the Robson Arena started construction, and the vision was just a few walls and bits of dirt. Fast forward to the year 2021, and the vision is more like an arena ready to open its doors soon. “The hockey program started in 1938. Their first home was the Broadmor World Arena, and then they had a stint at the Air Force Academy and the World Arena,” said senior project manager Rick Green. The new arena can accommodate up to 3,000 people on the bottom level of the bowl and about 4,000 on the top level of the suite. The biggest advantage of the campus location is how easy it will be for the students to attend. “The student section on the east side can accommodate about 350 students.” The move is expected to add to the recruitment efforts as the high-quality ice rink comes with a planned academic support space, a state-of-the-art training room and a training facility. “In the middle is therapy and you are standing where the glass wall will be with the hot and cold therapy bath behind you.” There are many amenities that Colorado College can’t wait for the public to experience, including the view from the fourth floor

in the facility. “This parking garage has 323 spaces, 88 parking spaces on the first three levels, and on this fourth level you have stairs to the arena.”







