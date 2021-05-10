Great Flinders table tennis season begins | Port Lincoln Times





sports, local sports, The great Flinders table tennis started on Thursday evening. Teams competing in 2021 include Cummins, Karkoo, Yeelanna, Wanilla, Yallunda Flat and Tumby Bay. Cummins 18 (64) beats Yallunda Flat 12 (53) Last year’s Prime Ministers Cummins made it to the first round of singles 7-3, after that the fight was fairly even, Cummins won the first round of doubles 3 (10) to 2 (10). Yallunda Flat finished just up front in the second round of singles, 5th (19) to 5 (17), before Cummins beat the final round of doubles 3 (12) to 2 (11). MORE SPORTS: The best for Cummins were Vince Diment, Caro Miller, Terry Sampson and Kerry McCallum, who all won, while Tim Roediger and Wade Gray were the only Yallunda Flat players to win all of their matches. Veteran Diment defeated Evan Sivior in his first singles 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 13-11. In another exciting match, Roediger defeated Ross Kerr 11-6, 5-11, 6-11, 11-9, 13-11. Wanilla 17 (63) beats Tumby Bay 13 (48) Wanilla appears to be very competitive this year, with the addition of a few players joining their team. The first round of singles was even with 5 (19) each, after which Wanilla made his winning move and convincingly took the first round of doubles 4 (13) to Tumby 1 (5). The rest of the night was tied, Wanilla scored 5 (20) in singles to beat Tumby 5 (16) before taking the final round from doubles 3 (11) to 2 (8). Jonathon Story, a new recruit for Wanilla, scored a commendable win over Richard Hennell, 10-12, 11-8, 11-6, 11-6 and veteran John Giddings won all four nights in a comeback to table tennis. Heather Pope and Gavin Traeger also won all four for Wanilla, while the best for Tumby Bay were Hennell, Ken Roediger and Mike Bradford with three wins each. Karkoo 13 (45) defeated Yeelanna 11 (46) Karkoo defeated Yeelanna in a tight match where both teams were able to line up only eight players. Karkoo won the first round of singles 5 (15) against Yeelanna 3 (15), and this was to prove the difference for the evening. From then on it was tied, with the first round of doubles Karkoo 2 (9), to Yeelanna 2 (7), then the second round of singles beating Yeelanna 4 (15) Karkoo 4 (12). The final round of doubles finished in 2 (9) each. Best for Yeelanna were Geoff McLachlan and Demi Clements with four wins, while Leon 'Roundup' Hurrell was the only player to win all four for Karkoo. Neil Carr defeated Russell Fordham in four games, 11-6, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8, while Vicki Mundy and Kaye Carter won their last double together against Luke McLachlan and Roy Modra 9-11, 11-7 12 -10, 10-12, 11-9. 