Women’s golf set to host NCAA Regional





Stanford Women’s Golf plans to host the NCAA Regional tournament at the par-71 Stanford Golf Course Monday through Wednesday. The Cardinal must rank in the top six to qualify for their 12th consecutive NCAA Championship. While the Cardinals’ runner-up in the Pac-12 Championship didn’t get them an automatic bid, the NCAA Women’s Golf Commission still selected them based on the merits of their regular season tournament results. In this shortened season, Stanford took big wins over both the Gunrock Invitational and the Fresno State Classic, finishing only outside the top two at one tournament. Based on these results, Stanford was selected as the fifth-highest seed in the regional tournament behind Wake Forest, Oklahoma State, USC and Virginia Tech. The tournament field will consist of 13 other teams, including strong programs such as Arizona, Florida and Northwestern. This week’s starting line-up includes junior Aline Krauter, sophomores Brooke Seay and Angelina Ye, and freshmen Sadie Englemann and Rachel Heck. Heck comes into the tournament as the top-ranked player in the field (No. 9 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings), and it’s easy to see why. In the past month she has been unbeatable. First, Heck shot a final round 63 to win the Fresno State Classic by six shots. Then she became only the second golfer in program history to win the Pac-12 Championship. Last Monday, she placed a total of eight under par for two rounds to claim medalists in the sectional qualifier for the US Womens Open. She recently shot a 66 in US Open conditions to win the Olympic Club Collegiate with five shots. Heck’s stats on her four tournament win streak are astounding. In nine rounds, her scoring average is 67.56, nearly five strokes under par, and she only shot once in the 70s. Heck has beaten 207 golfers, including several professionals in the US Womens Open qualifier, since she last lost. While Heck’s great play has been the story this season, Ye has also put in some very strong tournament results. Ye has the team’s second best scoring average (72.17), finishing in the top 11 of every event this season. Her highest finish came at the Fresno State Classic, where she shot a final lap 67 to claim fourth place. Yes, consistent play earned her the Pac-12 All Conference Team honor. Englemann has the team’s third lowest scoring average (72.94) and is definitely a player to watch. After a rocky start to the Pac-12 Championship, she shot a crucial final lap 69 to help the Cardinal move into second place. Englemann has proven on several occasions that she has the ability to go low when it matters most; her third round scored an average of 71.20. The Cardinal line-up is rounded out by Krauter and Seay. The two golfers have nearly identical scoring averages (73.56 and 73.67) and have been an integral part of the team this season. Krauters ‘best result was third place at the Olympic Club Collegiate, while Seays’ top spot was tied for fifth place at the Gunrock Invitational. Additionally, Krauter brings valuable experience as the only golfer in the lineup to have played in the NCAA Regional before. In 2019, she took 23rd place to help the Cardinal advance to the NCAA Championship. The Cardinal will be teeing off early Monday morning at Stanford Golf Course. Stanford women’s golf will try to use the advantage of the home course to qualify for the 12th consecutive NCAA championship.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos