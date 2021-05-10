Kohli is vaccinated; Chakravarthy and Warrier return home

Live Cricket News, May 10: Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the world of cricket. Here you will find the latest updates from the cricket world.

BCCI Chairman Sourav Ganguly revealed on Sunday that an Indian cricket team could tour Sri Lanka for whiteball matches later this year. Although he did not specify the exact period of that series, but did say that as leading India stars will be busy in England and at the same time will be limited specialists in Sri Lanka, it will not be possible to cover the rest of IPL in the country.

We have a run of white balls planned for the senior men’s team in the month of July where they will play T20 Internationals and ODIs in Sri Lanka, Ganguly said. PTI in an interaction. “Yes, it will be a team of white ball specialists. It will be a different team. “

Reports are emerging from Sri Lanka that national team manager Mickey Arthur has rejected any player receiving favorable treatment as far as relaxation in fitness standards is concerned. We can’t make any exceptions, Arthur said. The island. His answer almost rejected any hope that Lasith Malinga would qualify for the T20 Men’s World Cup, which will be played in India.

In other news: a British study has shown that making cricket bats from bamboo instead of the traditional English willow tree seems to be a better option. According to the research, bats made from bamboo have a much larger sweet spot and are also much more durable.

