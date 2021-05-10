Former FSU football stars come forward to support Mike Norvell’s youth clinics in South Florida

MIAMI – For some, Odell Haggins was the only known face. For others, it was Haggins’ coach and wide receivers, Ron Dugans. But it wasn’t necessarily the coaches who wore the colors several former Florida state footballers donned in recent days to support Seminoles’ free youth football clinics in South Florida. It was the colors themselves. Don’t miss our great sports coverage. Get your FREE 30-day trial!

Florida state football coach Mike Norvell speaks to former FSU and NFL quarterback EJ Manuel before Friday’s youth football clinic in Broward County. (Ira Hoe)

At each of the first four locations – in Palm Beach County on Thursdays, in Broward on Fridays, and in South Miami and North Miami on Saturdays – notable Seminole alumni were found to speak to the young people in attendance to meet Mike Norvell and his colleagues. assistant coaches, and to support the grenade and gold. “Anytime you get Florida State in South Florida, I think it’s a great opportunity,” said former FSU and NFL quarterback EJ Manuel after visiting the clinic at Lauderhill on Friday. “Once Coach Haggins told me they were coming down here, I made sure I could get through.” Manuel, who now serves as an analyst for the ACC Network, moved to South Florida last fall and has communicated with Norvell numerous times over the phone and in television interviews. But this was his first chance to meet in person with Norvell, attack coordinator Kenny Dillingham and others on the staff. Manuel said he was very impressed with those conversations, but it didn’t surprise him. He said Norvell made a strong impression right after he got the job in the state of Florida in December 2019. “When he was first hired, I texted him congratulations,” Manuel said. And he called me right back. And to me that meant a lot. He didn’t have to. This is like the day after he got the job, so that said exactly what kind of a man he was. “But it’s good to meet Coach Norvell in person and talk to Coach Dillingham and some of these guys.”

Former FSU and current NFL center Rodney Hudson addresses campers in South Miami on Saturday. (Ira Hoe / Warchant)

Manuel’s first center in the state of Florida, Rodney Hudson, arrived a day later for Seminoles’ camp in Tropical Park in South Miami. The NFL Pro Bowl three-time offensive lineman, who was recently traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Arizona Cardinals, also lives in the area during the off-season. Hudson came to the Saturday morning camp early, stayed the entire time and delivered a motivational speech to the campers when it was over. “My football journey came through here (FSU),” said Hudson, when asked why it was important to support Norvell’s clinic. “I thought it would be cool to come out and meet the new coaches and have fun with the kids too.” The Broward County youth heard a strong message from Marlin Green, who played defensive back for FSU in the mid-1990s. Green, who is now an attorney in South Florida and specializes in commercial litigation, took his 10-year-old son Makhi to attend the clinic. He then spoke to the young footballers about how he applied the lessons he learned on the football field to his professional career.

Former FSU defender Marlin Green speaks with the young footballers at Lauderhill on Friday. (Ira Hoe / Warchant)

Green, whose brother Jermaine also played at FSU, not only did his undergraduate work at Florida State, but he was also an honors graduate from FSU’s College of Law. “You married the program,” Green said. “The program goes through coaches and changes and everything else. But if you’re married to the program and it’s part of your blood it’s always important to come back. And every time they ever ask me to go back. come and join or be part of it, that’s what I’m going to do. “Florida State still feels like my home to me. And if you are interested in the outcome, you have to participate in the process. Events like this are part of the process.” Norvell seemed genuinely concerned that the former players, some of whom he had never met, were willing to take their personal time to support the cause. “It means everything,” said Norvell. ‘Once a’ Nole, always a ‘Nole.’ Former FSU and NFL wide receiver Marvin “Snoop” Minnis was one of the former players who attended camp in North Miami on Saturday afternoon. He also brought his son to participate. And the Palm Beach County camp spawned several more former Seminole stars, including tight Nick O’Leary and defensive end Markus White. White, who has coached high school football since ending his playing days in the NFL and CFL, said he hasn’t been able to attend as much FSU as he would like in recent times. But after meeting Norvell and his staff, White said this will change in the near future. “I’m definitely going this year,” said White. “I’m really excited about the program. I’ve watched from afar, but I’m definitely part of it. So I’ll be there this year and I’m looking forward to seeing what Norvell will do.”

Norvell will meet FSU and NFL former defensive end Markus White on Thursday. (Ira Hoe)

Not everything was new to the former players. White, Green, and others were amazed at how Haggins works with the same intensity in 2021 when he works with young people as he does with college players for more than 25 years. “I love Odell,” Green said with a smile. ‘Nothing changes. He’s been doing this for 30 years, and he’s the same guy. The only difference is that his beard is a bit grayer. But he’s the same guy. “ There were even more familiar faces among the players who turned out to be. Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who started most of the past three seasons with FSU before being recently called up by the NFL’s LA Chargers, came to the clinic in Lauderhill. And current FSU players Jordan Travis and Bryan Robinson stopped at Thursday’s event in the village of Palm Springs. FSU’s next free youth soccer clinic is scheduled for Tuesday in Jacksonville, followed by Melbourne, Orlando, Kissimmee and several other locations around the state. Here is the full schedule and registration information.