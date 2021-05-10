Full of tennis, Memphis beats 4-0 to advance to NCAA Round of 16





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – A pair of come-from-behind doubles wins and three dominant straight-set singles triumphs pushed the No. 3 Tennessee men’s tennis team past No. 38 Memphis, 4-0, in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday at the Barksdale Stadium. The win pushed the Vols (26-3) to their second consecutive NCAA Super Regional round, as Memphis (10-9) sees its season end. The doubles kicked off with fireworks as Memphis took a duo of early breaks on lane three and a 1-1 break on lane two. With the UT Australian tandem of senior Adam Walton and junior Pat Harper serving on lane one, the duo of junior Martim Prata and freshman Johannus Monday used a major service break to take the game to 4-4 in second position. From there, the team drove the momentum into a tiebreak they easily won, 7-0, to give the Vols the opening doubles set. On lane three, UT couple graduate student Giles Hussey and senior Mark Wallner caught fire after falling behind, 0-4, to win seven of the last eight games of the games to give the Vols the colon and a huge , 1-0, lead. In the singles action, graduate student Luca Wiedenmann came in and got his job done as he rolled past Jan Pallares, 6-2, 6-0, on lane four to quickly double the Vols advantage. Walton later put UT on the point of match point with an outright win for himself when he reached No. 58 James Story, 6-4, 6-1. Almost immediately after Walton, senior Andrew Rogers took the match point and the Vols trip to Orlando with a 6-4, 6-2, beating Pau Fanlo in 6th position. Play was stopped on fields two, three and five, giving Tennessee its 11th shutout of the season and the 10th blanking of an opponent at home. HOME IS REALLY SWEET The result on Sunday gives the Vols a perfect 15-0 home record for the 2021 double season. The Orange and White currently have a 22-game win at their home base by a 7-0 win over Georgia State on January 31, 2019. DOUBLE REMAINS PIVOTAL Tennessee had the momentum of earning the doubles and shutout Memphis on Sunday. UT is now a perfect 5-of-5 in doubles points during the postseason, winning those games with a combined score of 21-4. DON’T FORGET ABOUT WALTS Adam Walton’s pair of singles wins this regional weekend, his career singles wins in total increased to 94, meaning the native of Homehill, Australia, is just six singles wins away from becoming just the 11th Vol to achieve 100 singles triumphs in his career darkens. Walton is currently 14th on the Tennessees all-time list, just three wins behind VFL’s Earl Grainger and Timo Stodder for 12th all-time. NEXT ONE Tennessee takes just over a week off before traveling south to Orlando, Florida for the remainder of the NCAA tournament. The Vols will take on the 18th-seeded Arizona Wildcats in the Super Regional round on Monday, May 17. First Serve from the USTA National Campus is scheduled for 10 a.m.ET. Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

