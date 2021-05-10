Nigeria, the young ping pong wonder





Estimated reading time: <1 minute Musa Mustapha lives in Nigeria and was only eleven years old the best cadet ping pong player in the world. Student of Al-Faizun Junior Academy in Abuja, to date the second African child to win the title, as reported by the Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). He made his debut in Lagos in 2018 with his one year older brother at the Nigeria Open. The two represented the country as the youngest players in the league. A few days after winning the title, Musa returned to his daily training. “I feel happy and proud of myself, but I have to continue training to maintain leadership and compete in the races,” explained the child prodigy. aims to obtain the title as an adult in the future. “I can only strive to become world champion if I keep playing and participating”. Musa’s father, who plays as an amateur, passed on his passion for table tennis to him. Musa scored 128 points, taking him to the top of the U-11 category, but the young prodigy also faced bigger rivals, finishing 17th in the U-13. The next challenge is to participate in the World Youth Series, which will take place in Ivory Coast and Ghana towards the end of the year.

