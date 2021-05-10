Babar Azam and Alyssa Healy voted ICC Players of the Month for April 2021





The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the winners of the ICC Player of the Month Awards for April, which recognize and celebrate the best performance of both male and female cricket players in all forms of international cricket throughout the year.

Pakistan Babar Azam won the ICC Mens Player of the Month for April 2021, for his consistent and outstanding performance across all formats in the recently concluded series against South Africa and was chosen as the April winner by fans and the ICC Voting Academy. Babar’s match-winning 82-ball 94 in the third ODI against South Africa helped him achieve 13 rating points to achieve a career best of 865 points. He also contributed 122 of 59 balls in Pakistan’s successful chase in the third match of a T20I series against the same opposition. Commenting on Azams’ performance in April, Ramiz Raja representing the ICC Voting Academy said: The world beats in white ball cricket in two ways. One way is to destroy attacks with muscle and power and then there’s the Babar Azam way, like conducting a beat symphony with punch, panache and flair, and he deserves to win this prize. After becoming the # 1 ODI batsman, Babar Azam named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April From the Australian camp, Alyssa Healy was rightly the ICC Womens Player of the Month for April 2021. Heals consistency with the bat is an important part of Australia’s dominance, showing its class in all conditions and against all types of bowling in the recent series against New Zealand. Healy played three ODIs against New Zealand, scoring 155 runs with an average of 51.66 and a success rate of 98.72. Her efforts saw her finish as the lead run scorer in the Australian series victory over New Zealand, extending their record-winning streak to 24 ODIs. Respond to Healys’ performance in April, Ian Bishop who represents the ICC Voting Academy added: Healy deserves to win the ICC Womens Player of the Month – April as she added the runs at the top consistently and at a good pace to Australia’s scoring in chases and goal-setting in all three games of their set up record-breaking series. Fans can continue to vote for their favorite male and female cricket players in all formats of international cricket every month as part of the ICC Player of the Month initiative by registering at www.icc-cricket.com/awards. Alyssa Healy was named ICC Women’s Player of the Month for April due to her consistent performance against NZ The Voting Process for ICC Player of the Month: The three nominees for both categories were shortlisted based on field performance and overall performance during the month (the first through the last day of each calendar month). The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy * and fans around the world. The ICC Voting Academy is made up of prominent members of the cricket family, including senior journalists, former players, broadcasters and members of the ICC Hall of Fame. The Voting Academy casts their votes by email and retains a 90 percent share of the votes. In addition, fans registered with the ICC will be able to vote through the ICC website once the players are shortlisted and have 10 percent of the vote. Winners will be announced every second Monday of the month through the ICC’s digital channels. ICC Voting Academy for ICC Player of the Month: Afghanistan: Hameed Qayoomi and Javed Hamim; Australia: Melinda Farrell and Lisa Sthalekar; Bangladesh: Tarek Mahmud and Mohammad Isam England: Elizabeth Ammon and Claire Taylor; Ireland: Ian Callender and Isobel Joyce; India: Annesha Ghosh and VVS Laxman New Zealand: Mark Geenty and John Wright; Pakistan: Faizan Lakhani and Ramiz Raja; South Africa: Firdose Moonda and Makhaya Ntini; Sri Lanka: Neville Victor Anthony and Russel Arnold; West Indies: Ian Bishop and Merissa Aguilleira; Zimbabwe: Tristan Holme and Mpumelelo Mbangwa; Others: Paul Radley and Dirk Nannes.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos