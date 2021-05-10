How to Avoid the Sucker Punch











When it comes to betting on just about anything, you can bet poker players will be the first to put their hands in their pockets, but they are also among those with the keenest eye for shooting a corner, as these next great stories show see!

By: Andrew Burnett

Before we get into some of the greatest and funniest stories, it should be noted that it’s probably best not to copy these at home.

Nonetheless, these stories are fun – and that’s what the gambling world should be all about. In that regard, let’s start with the Titanic …

Ice cool golfer

Not the legendary ship to a disastrous end, but the man on which the Guys and Dolls hero Sky Masterson was based – Alvin Clarence ‘Titanic’ Thompson.

Titanic Thompson’s inset edges were, in fact, all well-crafted “ cheats, ” betting on people’s inability to spot his cleverly devised schemes ahead of time.

A veteran golfer, a famous example, saw him betting that he could make a 500-meter ramp using a hickory shaft. Impossible? Not if you wait for winter and the ball hits a frozen lake!

You could fill a book with Thompson’s remarkable wiles designed to win bets, so if someone gives you the chance that they could throw a walnut over a building, don’t take the bet – Thompson has countless times money won by hollowing out the shell and pre-filling it with lead!

Coca Cola Ping Pong!

Amarillo Slim was also one of the old-school gamblers who could find a way to win a bet before the idea even got into the other’s mind.

Beat a champion table tennis player? No problem for Thomas Austin Preston JR, the ’rounder’ with the cool sounding nickname – just get the expert to let you choose which paddles (table tennis bats) you want to use.

Surely there can’t be much difference, you might ask? Well, Slim chose coca-cola bottles one time (and frying pans the other) and won both competitions beautifully after practicing with the unorthodox equipment beforehand.

The Midnight Pocket Aces

Houston Curtis knows a thing or two about Incredible Betting, being the author of Billion Dollar Hollywood Heist and co-founder of the incredible high-stakes Hollywood poker game that was central to the movie Molly’s Game.

He would often compete against one of the stars of that underground game, Spiderman star Tobey Maguire, and one of those who revolved around who could win more poker sessions.

Curtis had already taken $ 25k from Maguire in the first 10-game run and had to show a win to level the second round 9-9, but he only had until midnight to do so.

With a nice $ 48k, Curtis was about to retire when he took pocket aces. There are times to fold the best hand in poker, and this was certainly one of them. Instead, Curtis found himself in a monster jar with a player who knew about the Maguire bet!

The rule was that money in the middle wouldn’t count, and to make a long story short, his opponent waited until a minute past midnight, called the bet and went on to crack Curtis’ aces as well – he lost the cardsharp another $ 25k on top of the six. figure pot!

The Giant Flips for $ 10k

Huckleberry Seed stands a full six feet from head to toe, so the idea that he might be doing a backflip seemed far-fetched to Howard “The Professor” Lederer. So far-fetched in fact, that $ 10,000 seemed like a reasonable bet.

What Lederer didn’t know, however, was that the 1996 WSOP Main Event champion had an uncle who was an acrobat!

Not that he could take Seed’s place in the bet, but he used his skills to teach Seed to backflip, by practicing with a special armor.

Legend has it that Seed even managed to pull off the $ 10k trick while drunk at a party.

Avoid the Sucker Punch

If you still think the bets here sound like a no-brainer, here’s one last story to maybe change your mind. Johnny Moss was a poker legend, no doubt about that, but he was not known as a fighter.

A man who was sitting next to him in a pub one night, and a friend of Moss’s offered a 15-1 chance that Johnny wouldn’t be able to KO the undefeated slugger.

Moss hated rejecting good bets and began to drag the unconscious local hard man. However, it had little effect and Moss ended up in the hospital when the powerhouse retaliated. As Moss said afterwards, “Fifteen to one was too good to pass up.”