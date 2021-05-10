GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning





WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TRUE: BB&T Center, Sunrise, FL

BB&T Center, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports SUN

Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports SUN ON THE HAND: 560 WQAM (D / B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (keys)

560 WQAM (D / B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (keys) SOCIAL: #FlaPanthers, #GoBolts, #TBLvsFLA, @BuienRadarNL, LBC FaceBook

#FlaPanthers, #GoBolts, #TBLvsFLA, @BuienRadarNL, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Raw cargo

Raw cargo FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 8 of 8 (4-2-1)

Game 8 of 8 (4-2-1) LAST MEETING: @ FLA 5, TBL 1 – (Resume) – 5/8/2021

FLA 5, TBL 1 – (Resume) – 5/8/2021 NEXT MEETING: Playoffs!

Playoffs! PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (8/19/2.906 / 2.91 0SO) v Vasilevskiy (9/31/1926 / 2.17 5SO)

Bobrovsky (8/19/2.906 / 2.91 0SO) v Vasilevskiy (9/31/1926 / 2.17 5SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Tampa Bay Scouting report The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers play their last regular season game on Monday, then go straight to a seven-game playoff series against each other. Florida defeated the Lightning 5-1 on Saturday in a battle-packed game with a combined 154-minute penalty. The Panthers have now won five in a row with a red-hot power play of 30%. Sergei Bobrovsky continues to play a key role in the Panthers’ success this season with his 2.91 goals against average and 0.906 bait percentage. Florida has won four of the seven games these two have played and will have home ice in the first round, which will be helpful as they are 19-5-3 at home this year. The Panthers have two highly skilled players on their top line and Jonathan Huberdeau leads the team with 61 points. Tampa Bay now has their top three players from the lineup and there is some uncertainty as to whether they will be ready for the playoffs. Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman will all be eliminated for this final game. The Lightning have lost three of their last five games and have averaged just 2.2 goals per game over that stretch. Ondrej Palat has not scored any goals in his last five games and Anthony Cirelli has no points in his last 10. The Tampa Bays depth is not good enough to win them games without their superstars. Full preview on Pickswise Monday in the center (Stand/ Panthers Playoff odds): CAROLINA (36-11-8 80P) at NASHVILLE (30-23-2 62P) 8:00 pm

DALLAS (22-19-14 58P) in CHICAGO (24-25-6 54P) 20:00 NBCSN Inactive: DET (48P), CLS (48P) Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos