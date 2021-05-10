Indian Cricket League ‘Can’t Happen’ While Coronavirus Is Raging: Ganguly – Sport





Sport

India, Cricket, COVID-19, Australia, England

This year’s suspended IPL cannot be completed in India as it battles a raging coronavirus crisis and could struggle to find a place elsewhere, Indian cricket chief Sourav Ganguly said. The Indian Premier League was abruptly halted mid-game last week after several players became infected. India reports nearly 4,000 deaths and about 400,000 new cases every day. Ganguly, Chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said there was no way to resume the lucrative tournament before India plays the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand in England on June 18. “Too early to say how to find a slot to complete the IPL,” Ganguly told Sportstar magazine in India last weekend. “There are many organizational dangers, such as 14 days quarantine. It cannot happen in India. This quarantine is difficult to handle,” he added. Virat Kohli’s side has a complicated schedule for the next few months. India will go to England at the beginning of June to prepare for the world test final. They are then scheduled to visit Sri Lanka in July before returning to England for five tests in August and September. Last year’s IPL was moved to the United Arab Emirates due to the pandemic and a number of England counties have offered to host the rest of this IPL. As the number of pandemics soared in India, more than 10 players and support staff in the IPL teams tested positive in the bio-safe “bubbles” set up for the competition. The IPL was halted after four players from Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals tested positive. Most foreign players have now left India. New Zealand wicket-keeper-batsman Tim Seifert and Australian Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey remain under treatment after testing positive. Hussey recently returned a negative test. “Bubble life is hard; it’s the hardest,” said Ganguly. “Since September last year, a majority of players around the world have been living in a bubble. There is no option. We cannot play cricket without the bubble. “It’s better to be on the field than to be at home.”







