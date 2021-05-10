Pekin club hockey player Mason Minkel shines on the ice and on the green

PEKIN Mason Minkel has left its mark on Pekin’s boys golf program.

The Dragons won three regional Class 3A championships, two Mid-Illini Conference titles, two Dragon Classic titles, and played as a team in the state tournament for the past four seasons with Minkel in the lineup.

Individually, Minkel finished in ninth place and earned a medal in the Class 3A state tournament, he was a two-time Mid-Illini tournament champion and he was the Dragon Classic medalist.

His resume and calm demeanor on the golf course earned him a spot on the Heartland Community College men’s golf team after graduating from Beijing this spring.

Minkel’s athletic resume includes another feat accomplished far from the golf world. He became the best career scorer of the Pekin club hockey team this season.

In 97 games with the Dragons over four years, Minkel scored 50 goals and had 71 assists for 121 points. The 5-foot-9 center, 140 pounds averaged 1.25 points per game.

Pekin hockey coach Ryan Otto said he was glad Minkel was stuck with hockey as his future in golf became increasingly bright.

“I thought I was going to lose Mason after his sophomore year. I thought I would definitely lose him after his freshman year, ”Otto said. “I am very excited to see what he can do with golf.”

Minkel said his love of hockey and the benefits of playing the tough, physical sport kept him on the ice throughout his high school years. He quit travel hockey after eighth grade.

“Hockey kept me in shape and busy when I wasn’t playing golf, and it helped my golf swing because a shot in hockey and a wave in golf have the same fundamentals,” he said.

“I am very happy to have stayed on the Pekin hockey team for four years. I had a good time with my friends, I met a lot of people, and I had to travel around the area to play games.

“It was emotional to watch my hockey career in Beijing come to an end. But golf is now the bigger picture for me.”

Otto said Minkel’s speed, even when he was barely 5-footer as a freshman, and willingness to pass the puck were big reasons he was able to rack up points for the Beijing hockey team.

Minkel had more assists than goals in any of his last three seasons with the Dragons.

He had 14 goals and 29 assists in 32 games as a sophomore, 12 goals and 25 assists in 37 games as a junior and nine goals and 11 assists as a senior in a season limited to 14 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for scoring goals, “Mason was a great front-of-the-net man. He was great at getting passes or rebounds in the dirty area,” said Otto.

“Basically, Mason was a constant competitor. I never had to guess if he would have a good game.”

Minkel’s competitive consistency was one of the reasons he and teammate Josh Hillman, who were linemates for four years, were named co-winners of the Pekin hockey team’s prestigious Cole Rough Award late last month. First awarded in 2016, the award is presented annually to a player or player who “represents Pekin hockey the best”.

“The recipient must show passion, be athletic towards opponents and officials, have strong leadership skills both on and off the ice, and be highly regarded by his teammates and coaches,” said the award requirements.

Ruwe is a former Pekin hockey player. He went on to play at the junior, collegiate and professional levels after leaving Pekin, including a stint as captain of the Peoria Rivermen during their current reincarnation in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Ruwe’s seven-year career as a professional soccer player ended in 2016 when he worked with the SPHL’s Pensacola Ice Flyers. He is now an official at the ECHL.

