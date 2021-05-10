Sports
Chris Gayle enjoys the “biggest hamburger” of his life in the Maldives. Watch
Chris Gayle has traveled to the Maldives after IPL 2021 was postponed mid-season.© Instagram
Chris Gayle, who is currently in the Maldives after the IPL 2021 was indefinitely postponed, regularly posts updates from his stay in the country with his followers, in the form of photos and videos on his Instagram account. On Monday, he posted a video of himself eating a jumbo-sized lobster burger, which he described as the “biggest” he’s ever held in his hands. “Breaking News: This is the biggest burger UniverseBoss has ever eaten! #JumboLobsterBurger,” Gayle wrote on Instagram. The Punjab Kings batter was recently in India to play in the 14th edition of the IPL, but after the tournament was postponed last week, he has traveled to the Maldives along with a number of other foreign cricketers, mainly from Australia.
One of the most explosive hitters in the world, Gayle had a mixed season with his franchise as he scored just 178 runs from eight outings, with a high score of 46 runs.
He failed to score half a century and his cautious approach also affected his strike rate, dropping it to 133.83 compared to his IPL career strike rate which is nearly 150.
Gayle, the only cricket player in the world to smash 1,000 sixes in the shortest format, was not at his best during the tournament and was only able to drive over the fence eight times after so many appearances.
Promoted
When the tournament was postponed by the BCCI and the IPL Board of Directors, Punjab Kings took sixth place on the points table, with three wins and five losses.
Aside from Gayle, several Australian players from various IPL franchises have also landed in the Maldives, where they complete their 14-day quarantine before boarding a flight back to their home country – a decision prompted by the Australian government’s decision to ban passenger flights from India.
Topics mentioned in this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]