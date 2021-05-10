Chris Gayle enjoys the “biggest hamburger” of his life in the Maldives. Watch

Chris Gayle, who is currently in the Maldives after the IPL 2021 was indefinitely postponed, regularly posts updates from his stay in the country with his followers, in the form of photos and videos on his Instagram account. On Monday, he posted a video of himself eating a jumbo-sized lobster burger, which he described as the “biggest” he’s ever held in his hands. “Breaking News: This is the biggest burger UniverseBoss has ever eaten! #JumboLobsterBurger,” Gayle wrote on Instagram. The Punjab Kings batter was recently in India to play in the 14th edition of the IPL, but after the tournament was postponed last week, he has traveled to the Maldives along with a number of other foreign cricketers, mainly from Australia.

One of the most explosive hitters in the world, Gayle had a mixed season with his franchise as he scored just 178 runs from eight outings, with a high score of 46 runs.

He failed to score half a century and his cautious approach also affected his strike rate, dropping it to 133.83 compared to his IPL career strike rate which is nearly 150.

Gayle, the only cricket player in the world to smash 1,000 sixes in the shortest format, was not at his best during the tournament and was only able to drive over the fence eight times after so many appearances.

When the tournament was postponed by the BCCI and the IPL Board of Directors, Punjab Kings took sixth place on the points table, with three wins and five losses.

Aside from Gayle, several Australian players from various IPL franchises have also landed in the Maldives, where they complete their 14-day quarantine before boarding a flight back to their home country – a decision prompted by the Australian government’s decision to ban passenger flights from India.