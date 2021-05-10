Sports
Broncos put Ja’Wuan James on the list of non-football injuries
ENGLEWOOD | The Denver Broncos put the right tackle JaWuan James on the non-football injury list on Friday, two days after he ruptured an Achilles tendon away from the teams’ facilities, putting his salary for the upcoming season in jeopardy.
The move opens a spot on the Broncos roster of 90 men, but does not predict whether the club will cover James’s $ 10.58 million salary or his medical expenses.
Under the collective bargaining agreement, the Broncos are not contractually obligated to pay James’ salary in 2021 because his injury occurred outside of the venue, a point the NFL management board reiterated in a memo to all team leaders and head coaches this week.
With some players in the league boycotting voluntary off-season practice this spring, the NFL used James Injury to remind teams to protect players from lost wages if injured in the team facility. They don’t have the same protection if injured elsewhere.
The NFL specifically mentioned James’s injury, saying several teams had inquired about the Broncos’ obligations to pay him.
In the memo, the league encouraged teams to remind players of the significant injury-related protection afforded when they choose to train at the club facility and the risks they take by choosing to train at non-NFL venues.
The NFL Players Association responded with a memo to players, first obtained by NFL Network, in which the league mentioned guts to use a serious injury to a player as a scare tactic to get (players) running back to these workouts on the team’s headquarters.
The union called the NFL’s memo yet another sign of what they think of you and also confirms that they just want to control you year-round in every possible way.
James, the players association memo, was training to stay in shape under a program recommended to him by his coach, adding that clubs who care about their players have often honored (injured) player contracts in the past because they simply trained. stay in shape.
The union also pointed out in its email on Thursday that although the NFI designation has been part of the CBA for a while, the league has never sent out such a memo about voluntary training.
In a radio interview, union chairman JC Tretter said the leagues ‘memo could have a chilling effect on players’ off-site training between the end of the mandatory minicamps in June and the start of the training camps in late July.
He said players may be wary of training to stay in shape for fear that an injury would wipe out their pay for the upcoming season, something that would hurt teams who expect players to appear in top form.
James, who opted out in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns, would be guaranteed $ 10 million this season plus another $ 580,000 plus for a 17th match check after the league added an extra match while cutting the preseason from four to three.
The Broncos are no longer looking for James’ salary, but they can choose to pay some of it. On the other hand, they could also try to recoup about $ 3 million in James signing bonus.
James, a 2014 first-round draft pick of Miami, has only played parts of three games since signing a four-year $ 51 million deal with the Broncos in 2019, making him the highest-paid correct tackle in NFL history at the NFL. time.
He sustained two knee injuries in 2019 and was out last year.
James had trained at the team’s headquarters earlier this off-season before honoring the players’ union wishes to stay away during voluntary off-season training sessions.
Field work will begin on May 17, but the only compulsory part of the off-season schedule is a mini camp from June 15-17.
