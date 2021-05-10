Heading into the 2019 postseason, Centennials Max Wissman earned the No. 3 seed for the Division II sectional boy tennis tournament.

However, things didn’t work out in his pursuit of getting to the district tournaments as he fell 7-5, 7-5 to Columbus Academys RyanPanley in a quarter final.

Now that he is a senior and coming out of a regular season where he only lost one game, Wissman believes he has another strong chance of qualifying for district.

Wissman is the fourth seed for the sectional May 13 and May 15 at Academy, with the top four finishers in singles and doubles advancing to district May 20 and May 22 at Academy.

His only loss before competing in the City League singles championship match on May 6 in Africentric was 6-3, 6-3 on March 29 to Watterson’s Nick Geelan, who is the second seed to the game.

So far, things are going pretty well, Wissman said. I am absolutely thrilled that we have a team together and were able to have a season with all the things going on. I am happy that we have seven men out and I am happy that I can play (the City individual) tournament again and play in the sectionals again. It’s a good time.

At the April 28 City tournament in Africanentric, Wissman Mifflins defeated Shaun Fountain 4-0 in the first set of the championship game when it was suspended due to bad weather. It was scheduled to be completed on May 6.

The Stars opened the City tournament game on April 26 in South.

Wissman defeated senior teammate Aiden Ly 6-1, 6-0 in a semi-final to advance to the title match.

While Ly was on second singles throughout the season, senior Ben Hendricks played third singles.

Centennials other participants in the City tournament were the doubles teams of junior Meena Kalil and sophomore Jalen Davis and senior AidenGleckner and sophomore Will Moore.

We have a lot of people (on our team) who have never played the sport, but it’s been good, Wissman said. Coach (Barbara Stevenson) is great, helping guys figure things out, and doing great.

In singles Wissman opens against Hartleys Peter Reinker, Ly opens against Marion Pleasants Eian Zachman and Hendricks opens against Grandviews Max Lauer.

Wissman could face Cole Petrilla, who spent most of the season on the second basehit of Watterson, in a quarterfinals.

In doubles, Moore and Gleckner open against Watterson’s GrantGilsenan and Tommy Spence and Davis and Aldo open against DeSalesMichaelJames and KevinHeil.

Centennial lost five of the first six games and split the first two City-North Division games.

I’m glad a team is telling you the truth, Stevenson said. I didn’t think I would have a team until two weeks in March, so when I tried to schedule city schools they didn’t know if they would have a team. We weren’t in the building, they are all intelligent. They all have 4.0 point averages.

(Wissman has) been given exceptional foundations. He’s been playing since he was 5 years old. He made all-City (as a freshman and sophomore) and he’s just a super nice kid. He is the strongest player in City’s schools.

Cougars, Vikings

set for sectional

The Beechcroft and Northlandboytennis teams will also open the post season May 13 with a partial match.

The Cougars will join Centennial in one of the Academy’s Division II sections, with Northland participating in a Division I section in Reynoldsburg.

In the City tournament for the Cougars, sofomores Adeboye Adeagbo and Eric Mensah’s doubles team defeated Centennials Moore and Glckner8-3 in a quarter-final, but lost to Whetstones Owen Hostetler and Max Johnson 6-2, 6-0 in a semi-final. defeated Beechcroftjuniors Lord Boateng and TaureanPender8-1 in a quarterfinal.

Senior Aaron Verma was lost this season with an ankle injury during the City tournament.

On sectional, Boateng opens against Watterson’s PetrillaandPender opens against DeSales Brendan Ballardin singles. The doubles teams of juniors Denzel Lyles and Antwoin Reed Jr. and Adeagbo and Mensah have said goodbye to the first round.

Lyles spent most of the season with first singles.

I didn’t expect so many kids to make it, just knowing what the league is and not having played many games yet, said coach Daphne Hess. We had a great time. We hit a lot of alums with us and worked with the guys.

The four best finishers in singles and doubles in the Division I sectional progress to Districts 20 and 22 May in Reynoldsburg.

For Northlandat, sophomore Davion Bridges opens against Westerville Centrals Will Arnett and sophomore Dominic Fritsche opens against Chillicothes Colin Halm in singles. In doubles, sophomore Elijah Binford and Latrell Ucker open against Hilliard Davidsons Jonathan Goshima and MichaelFoster and junior Kevin White Jr. and sofomore Drew Roland open against LancastersWillRichardson and EvanAlspach.

At the City tournament, Bridges won his opening match and lost in the second round.

They’ve had fun and they’ve improved, said coach Sean Taylor. This year was the first time most if not all of them picked up a racket.

Trackteamsprep

for late season

The postseason kicks off with the district competition for City boys and girls track and field teams on May 18, with Division I in Hilliard Darby, Division II in Westerville North and Division III in Granville. District ends on May 22.

The town’s gathering began on May 11 and will end in Africanentric on May 13.

One of the final preparations for the league and postseason encounters came on April 28, when Beechcroft hosted the Cougar Invitational, with Africanentric scoring 125 points in the boys ‘meeting and 115 in the girls’ meeting to win the titles.

Then on May 3 in the eight-team Gilcrest-White Invitational at South, the Eastmoor boys scored 168 points and Africentric came second (132) and the African girls scored 113 to win and Eastmoor came second (105).

One of the stars in both games was Afro seniors Eli Burke, who won the boy high jump by going 6 feet, 6 inches at the Cougar Invitational and 6-7 at the Gilcrest-White Invitational.

