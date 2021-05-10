Blackhawks defeated Stars 4-2 on the return of fans to United Center | Hockey





By JAY COHEN AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) Alex DeBrincat and the Chicago Blackhawks hung on the ice when it was over, their sticks in the air. For the first time in the season it felt like home. DeBrincat scored two more goals, Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves and the Blackhawks welcomed fans back to the United Center on Sunday night with a 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars. It’s a lot of fun when they are in the building, DeBrincat said. You can see that energy that we have a little bit more of. I think we were all excited to play today. It’s good to have them back. Chicago hosted an audience of 3,820 for the first home game with fans in nearly 14 months. It was the last US-based NHL team to open its doors to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of the evening’s biggest encouragements were for DeBrincat, who expanded his goal-scoring run to six in a row. He scored on a power play in the first period and then helped shut it down when he made it 4-2 with his 31st of the season with 3:12 left. He’s a dynamic player on both ends of the rink, Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said. He continues to do things away from the puck, which allows him to produce offensively.

