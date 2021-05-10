Anthony Davis enjoys a ‘different challenge’ of Los Angeles Lakers’ quest to avoid the play-in tournament

LOS ANGELES – After scoring 42 points in the season to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a convincing 123-110 victory over the Phoenix Suns, Anthony Davis said he enjoys where his team is currently: thrown for the play-in tournament with only four games left to play.

“It’s been nice, to be fair,” Davis said on Sunday after the Phoenix victory broke a stretch in which the defending champions lost eight out of ten. “We were a great team last year, and this is the first time since I’ve been here that we’ve encountered a challenge. This is another challenge for us. “

It was equally challenging for the Lakers to stay afloat as Davis missed nine weeks with a calf strain and Achilles tendon in his right leg and LeBron James missed six weeks with a high right ankle sprain, things got worse. their superstars returned.

LA went back 1-5 in Davis’ first six games. One of those losses, for Washington, Davis called a “must-win.” Two more of those losses, against Sacramento and Toronto, were James’ first two games back. And after LA went 0-2 and James said he felt a ‘sharp pain’ in his ankle that he hadn’t experienced on his run up, he shut it down again, missing the last four games from the Lakers and not even attending . for three of them while resting his ankle.



1 Related

Not to mention Dennis Schroder was absent for the past week due to the competition’s health and safety protocols, and injuries that caused Talen to miss Horton-Tucker (calf strain) and Kyle Kuzma (low back pain) matches.

However, when Davis hit another gear – he became the first player in franchise history to score at least 42 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks in the same game – with that stat-line against a Suns team with the second best record in the league, the Lakers have found life again.

“He sets a tone for us with his assertiveness,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. “When he comes to play … looking to dominate, everyone else will get a little more air in their chests and become more confident in what we can do that night.”

LA is currently No. 7 in the Western Conference – a full game behind No. 6 Portland – with back-to-back home games against the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets (on championship banner night) and the road back-to-back-to -back. back games against the remaining Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans.

If the Lakers go 4-0 while the Blazers go 2-2 (possibly, since Portland has Houston, Utah, Phoenix and Denver left), LA can catch up to the No. 6 seed and avoid the play-in tournament.

Searching for that perfection with their backs to the wall gives the Lakers a dress rehearsal for the playoffs, said Vogel.

“I think that’s the silver lining that no one is really talking about at the moment is that for the past few weeks, the last two games, we’ve been playing real possession-type basketball, which is the playoffs. “said Vogel.” That’s what the intensity of the playoffs is [all] about. And sometimes you’ve locked up a playoff seeding and kind of walk in there. You are not as sharp as you need to be to enter the playoffs.

“But the urgency with which we had to play, I think, has been reflected in Anthony’s performance over the last few games, and I think it will benefit our whole group.”

They hope to have their group whole back before the regular season closes. Vogel said the team could welcome Schroder back for one or both games in Indiana and New Orleans on the final road trip.

And James, who was back on the sidelines for the Suns game and has been on his feet seemingly throughout the game to cheer on the team, sounds like he’s about to return himself.

“What I saw from LeBron today … he … he’s going to be fine,” Davis said. ‘Believe me. He’ll be fine. ‘

While Vogel didn’t set a target date for James to be back in the mix, he sounded confident that the four-time MVP would be in the lineup before the regular season ends in a week.

“Hopefully we have enough time for it [his rhythm and timing] “said Vogel.” I tend to trust LeBron James in situations like this. “

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope explained what James’s team saw while he was recovering.

“I feel like he’s ready for the playoffs,” said Caldwell-Pope. “Just seeing his workouts, he really does that work to get himself 100% back together. He shows it in his training. Going hard in drills, dunking the beams, so just seeing we’re really excited. “

It’s a feeling Davis was sure it wouldn’t be shared by any higher-ranked team facing LA in the post-season.

“I mean, we know we have confidence in everyone we’re up against, especially when we were completely healthy. That’s our mindset,” Davis said. “Other teams, you have to prepare for being fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, whatever we are, we’re going out to fight. And I think teams know that.

“They know that just because we’re a lower seed, we’re not going to shy away from anyone, we’re going to come out and play Lakers basketball, and I think teams know that and feel it.”