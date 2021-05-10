The new spring football competition “All-City” offers young people the opportunity for physical activity and a return to a sense of normalcy

For the most part, football was canceled for many young people during last year’s COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and here in Madison. But after a long layoff, Coach Art Bonomie wanted to ensure that young people could find a place where they could exercise regularly and have fun with friends. To get back to normal this spring, Bonomie and others hosted the “All-City” Flag / Passing League, where multiple soccer games are played every Saturday at Quann Park on the south side of Madisons.

The children love it. They haven’t had a sense of normalcy for a long time and they haven’t seen their friends in a while, ”Bonomie tells Madison365. “When this was first announced, we got a lot of messages from kids asking: Coach, can I play?

This competition didn’t focus on the competitive nature of the sport or the Xs and Os; this is about mental health and creating a new normal for the children and physical activity. It’s extremely rewarding to see families and children smile and interact safely, ”he continues. “It can be done safely and it can be done the right way. I really believe that when the why is important enough, there is always the how.

Bonomie, who has been a youth soccer coach for the past decade, has always had a great passion for soccer. Bonomie, a board member of the Southside Raiders, is also the Interim Head Varsity Football Coach for Madison West High School.

I am very grateful for the amount of work that this brings [longtime Southside Raiders Coaches] Wayne [Strong] and Isadore [Knox] have worked for Raiders’ youth program over the years. I think it is essential to understand how meaningful it is to the community, ”says Bonomie. “I’ve always known the tradition, but because they’ve been on the program for the past year and a half or two, their sense of pride and ownership of that Raiders brand is so powerful. We pay tribute to the fact that it is owned by the community.

I think what you’re seeing this spring is a testament to what we could do when we worked together, ”he continues. “That’s what I feel I’m bringing to the table – creating that culture and those connecting points and adding a little bit of that energy to get things going and then get out of the way.

Three organizations – the Southside Raiders, Madison Memorial High School, and Janesville Craig / Parker Schools – have worked to build the All-City League with more than 185 children registered in grades 3-8.

It is going unbelievably well. We have 185 kids playing for Madison Memorial, Southside Raiders, a team of the Eastside Sharks… We have Janesville teams, says Bonomie. We have teams at every level. The fourth and fifth grades are flag football and the sixth through 8th grades pass the league. We followed all the health rules and some incredible things are happening. “

Children in the All-City League range from about 8 or 9 years old to 14 or 15. The younger children play flag football and the older children play in the Passing League, a 7-against-7 format.

We called it the All-City League on the fly, Bonomie says. The reason I came up with that is that I believe that given the year we’ve had and the difficulties the city of Madison has faced, I think we owed it to the city of Madison to give back and that opportunity for the young and the parents to have that in their lives.

The impetus for the competition started at the end of last fall.

One of the things that became clear to me when I interacted with the Southside Raiders board is that for me as a coach – for the first time in my career – it was very difficult to find a clear dividing line between when was it safe for us to be out there and how can we balance that risk against mental health and physical activity, ”says Bonomie.

We understood that the quarantines and the shutdowns and the social distances and some guidelines – especially in Dane County – were aimed at promoting the safety of the community and we supported that, but we also understood that the mental health and physical activity of young people at the elementary and secondary school levels deteriorated rapidly, ”he adds.

So many young people became addicted to something they loved through athletics, Bonomie says, and it helped them at school.

It encouraged them to finish their homework so they could dress up and play on Saturdays, Bonomie says.

In November and December, they began to talk seriously about a possible spring competition.

The reality is that the only activities on offer related to flag football or contactless football were for the most part dominated by organizations which, in my opinion, controlled the costs and registration and participation of those programs. , ”Says Bonomie. “My personal observation is that over time we have made football increasingly difficult and inaccessible for every child. There are barriers to entry.

I volunteer and work with multiple organizations to be able to tell you that the process followed to be able to offer scholarships, to understand the requirements to apply or the amount of effort put into making sure you communicate the parents in a way that fosters empathy and understanding of each of those individual situations… those things are not often present and that makes it difficult, he adds. So kids can’t figure it out.

So they tried to create a competition with extremely limited barriers to entry.

We wanted to make it as easy as possible; make it like we used to play as kids, he says. You know where it is and you just come out to play.

They set the price at $ 45 for everyone across the board.

Then we said we were going to work one-on-one with the families who don’t feel like they can afford the $ 45 to get them in for free, ”says Bonomie.

Bonomie had to find a large park for the games, insurance to cover the kids, policies, guidelines, referees, etc.

We were able to partner with the City of Madison to use Quann Park for free, while the South Side Raiders was a non-profit, which I really appreciate, says Bonomie. We’ve tried to make this as affordable as possible with the only cost being painting the lines, buying flags and getting referees.

The training started at the beginning of April.

The weather was a little cold, the grass a little wet, and the coaches and kids were a little out of shape, Bonomie recalls with a smile. After those first few workouts, I said to the coaches, Yeah, we all had to go out and run a bit. It is awesome.

The first game took place on April 17. Week four ended last Saturday and had a very special guest. Marisa Moseley, the new women’s basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin Badgers, came to address the players. The competition will run until Saturday, May 22.

To me it is so rewarding to see all these young people play on Saturdays. Don’t get me wrong, there is a significant amount of work that goes into planning the competition, as well as running it on Saturday – setting it up before they come and taking it all down, ”he says. “There is an investment, but it is well worth it. This has been so rewarding. “