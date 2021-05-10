Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Girls Tennis: Conant girls look strong after a few shutout wins

Connect with us

Published: 10/5/2021 8:21:54 AM

Led by an eighth grade prodigy and some experienced returning players, the Conant Girls tennis team looks like a contender this spring.

Former ConVal coach Gloria Morison took over a talented Orioles team this season in her foray into Division III tennis coaching; after Stevens wipe twice last week, Conant is now 4-1 in the season.

Thirteen-year-old Margaret Winiecki has yet to lose a match at number 1 in singles this season. Winiecki, a seasoned indoor tennis player from a family full of them, seemed unstoppable against Stevens Friday, her opponent did everything she could to get a racket on the serve as the Oriole Ace won 8-0 and set the tone for the rest of the game. Conant team as they drove to victory.

The Orioles are strong in the 1-4 positions; behind Winiecki they have three returning players. Sarah Smith is looking for a senior season good enough to continue her career at a collegiate level; senior Abby Wheeler is stable and strong, and junior Emily Muilenberg seems up for any challenge.

Senior Erin Weidner and freshman Bella Hart don’t have much experience on the field, but they cover the field well and are steadily improving as the season goes on, with marked improvement per game.

Against a known adversary they just easily defeated earlier this week, the Orioles worked on the little things: consistency, conditioning, and communication.

We’ve even worked on things as simple as calling the ball when playing doubles, Morison said. We just did an exercise we worked on yesterday and surprisingly I heard a few more phone calls today and that’s just a good practice to get into.

The Orioles won all their singles and doubles games on Friday, losing only five of the 77 games. After the big win, the Conants girls successfully lobbied their coach for a team trip to Station 16 for an ice cream on the sunny afternoon.

Conant only has one game this week, Friday at Keene, so this week is all about practice.

We just went to practice and drill, Morison said, bolstering things for the girls who are seasoned players, and for the new kids, I just hope they pick up something new.

After Friday, Conant has only one regular season game left, at WLC on May 18, for the Division III tournament.

BOYS TENNIS

ConVal ends unbeaten

ConVals’ six-game regular season ended on Friday with a tough 6-3 win over Hollis-Brookline.

A great season for all the kids and the team, one of the best and most fun I’ve coached, said head coach Michael Young.

Eva Calcutt and Fletcher Maggs both won their singles matches to remain individually unbeaten throughout the season. Maggs was also unbeaten in the doubles season after teaming up with Calcutt for Friday’s match-sealwin; he lost only six games all season.

Jaimini Viles won in tiebreaks in No. 2 singles and was paired with David MacKay for another tiebreak win in doubles. MacKay won singles at number 4.

Ben Kriebel and Brady Proctor played well in their singles matches, but couldn’t beat their opponents, Young said.

With their scheduled end-of-season opponent Manchester West not drafting a team, ConVal will be free until the Division II tournament, which kicks off on May 25.



